Published 17:41 IST, December 31st 2024
POCO X7, X7 Pro Launch Date in India Announced
POCO has also confirmed that the POCO X7 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset.
POCO has announced the next X-series is set for launch in India in early January. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the company said the POCO X7 series will arrive at an event scheduled for 5.30 PM on January 9. POCO has also confirmed that the POCO X7 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, which has scored over 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.
POCO X7 series launch in India
While the Pro version will use the Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, previous reports have suggested the standard X7 model will rock a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The rest of its specifications may be similar to the Redmi Note 14 Pro, per reports that claim the POCO X7 is the latter’s rebadged version. On the other hand, the POCO X7 Pro could be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4, which will be launched in China on January 2. Since most of POCO’s smartphones are rebranded versions of Redmi phones, the reports about the upcoming X7 series are unsurprising.
For instance, the predecessor POCO X6 was a rebadged Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the POCO X6 Pro was renamed from the Redmi K70E. The rebranding also confirms the specifications of most POCO phones. For instance, the POCO X7 Pro will likely share its specifications with the Redmi Turbo 4, which is rumoured to boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The latter may also pack up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while its cameras may use a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP secondary sensor on the back. It may house a 6550mAh battery with up to 90W fast charging speed and support Hi-Res and Hi-Res Wireless audio for audio accessories.
Updated 17:41 IST, December 31st 2024