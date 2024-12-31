POCO X7, X7 Pro Launch Date in India Announced

POCO has announced the next X-series is set for launch in India in early January. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the company said the POCO X7 series will arrive at an event scheduled for 5.30 PM on January 9. POCO has also confirmed that the POCO X7 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, which has scored over 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

POCO X7 series launch in India

While the Pro version will use the Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, previous reports have suggested the standard X7 model will rock a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The rest of its specifications may be similar to the Redmi Note 14 Pro, per reports that claim the POCO X7 is the latter’s rebadged version. On the other hand, the POCO X7 Pro could be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4, which will be launched in China on January 2. Since most of POCO’s smartphones are rebranded versions of Redmi phones, the reports about the upcoming X7 series are unsurprising.