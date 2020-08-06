N1 Punch Card In Fortnite: Here Are All The New Punch Cards Added To Fortnite

Fortnite has been one of the most played games all over the globe. Because of its popularity, the makers have been working on a number of new updates for a long time. They are on track to release one of their most anticipated update which will bring in a number of new features. Read more to know about Fortnite and the new update.

The makers recently added a lot of new content to the game with their 13.40 update. The players have been asking about the punch cards in the game. They want to know about the N1 punch card in Fortnite. In order to complete the N1 punch card, one needs to drive with a fellow player or an enemy in a car. The two need to drive around for some specific amount of meters before completing the N1 punch card. The punch card is also known as Chauffer and the players certainly need to complete this challenge for rewards and level up.

One of the most popular changes is the removal of daily challenges and replacing them with punch cards. There are a number of different categories where the players can earn these punch cards and they even have to complete specific activities for the same. These punch cards give the players some progressive challenges that can be completed for 14000 XP each. These challenges will keep on getting more difficult as the players keep crossing the reward earning milestones. Here are all the new punch cards added in the 13.40 update of Fortnite:

Punch Cards in Fortnite

Survival/victory:

Survival Victory Harvesting:

Hoarder

Stockpile Living off the land Lumberjack

Searching/Looting

Care package Luck of the llama Balloon Buster Munitions scavenger Treasure hunter

Elimination:

Enforcer That’s a lotta damage Get off my lawn Like a boss Chomp

Weapon-related elimination:

Weapon Whisperer Bullseye From downtown Trusty sidearm High explosives Spray & pray I call shotgun Lock and load Pick your battles

Revivals:

Back on your feet Turn if off and on again

Fishing:

Reel it in Yeehaw Hooked

Upgrades:

Rags to riches Grey to gold Apples to oranges

Weapon expert:

Weapons expert Streaking First

Challenges

Centurion Bite-sized Weekly challenges Double-dipping Completionist Leave your legacy

XP coins:

Green is good Purple is precious Blue is better Gold is the greatest

Various/Miscellaneous:

Good manners Give it a whirl Yeet Shake it off

Zipline:

Weirdly specific

The game has also been getting a lot of popularity for their virtual concert. Travis Scott also took a step to give his fans some new Travis Scott beats. He managed to do the same by performing at a virtual live concert of the popular game, Fortnite. The rapper managed to bring in around 12 million people as he performed a set of his most famous songs along with a completely new song for all the viewers stuck inside their houses due to the pandemic.

