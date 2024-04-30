×

Published Apr 29, 2024 at 12:40 AM IST

US hits back at Houthis, downs five drones of rebels over Red Sea

The United States claims to have downed five drones over Red Sea. This comes days after Houthi rebels had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone. The drones were a threat to US coalition and merchant vessels, US military said. The claim highlighted the ongoing clashes with Yemen's Houthis.

Published April 30th, 2024 at 00:40 IST

