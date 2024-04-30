Videos
Published Apr 29, 2024 at 12:40 AM IST
US hits back at Houthis, downs five drones of rebels over Red Sea
The United States claims to have downed five drones over Red Sea. This comes days after Houthi rebels had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone. The drones were a threat to US coalition and merchant vessels, US military said. The claim highlighted the ongoing clashes with Yemen's Houthis.
The United States claims to have downed five drones over Red Sea. This comes days after Houthi rebels had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone. The drones were a threat to US coalition and merchant vessels, US military said. The claim highlighted the ongoing clashes with Yemen's Houthis.
Published April 30th, 2024 at 00:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.