Published Apr 28, 2024 at 11:01 PM IST
Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 602 Cr Seized In Gujarat
Indian Coast Guard undertook an intelligence-based anti-narcotics operation at sea on 28th April. Approx 86 kg of narcotics worth Rs 600 crore has been apprehended along with 14 crew from the Pakistani boat. The operation was the epitome of inter-agency coordination wherein the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) collaborated seamlessly which culminated in the successful operation.
Published April 28th, 2024 at 23:01 IST
