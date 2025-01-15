VIDEO: PM Modi To Commission 3 Frontline Naval Combatants: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri & INS Vaghsheer In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commission INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vagsheer on January 15 at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, marking a historic boost to India’s defense capabilities. These advanced naval assets include INS Nilgiri, a stealth frigate with cutting-edge technology; INS Surat, a guided missile destroyer designed for high-intensity combat; and INS Vagsheer, a Scorpene-class submarine known for its stealth and precision.

This landmark event highlights India’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and achieving self-reliance in defense under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The addition of these warships and submarines solidifies India’s position as a formidable naval power in the Indo-Pacific region.