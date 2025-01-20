VIDEO: Rishabh Pant Named Lucknow Super Giants Captain Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

Rishabh Pant has officially been appointed as the skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and will lead the franchise in the IPL 2025 season.

Pant's acquisition came at a record-breaking INR 27 crores, making him the costliest player in IPL history. His appointment as captain seemed inevitable after this historic signing. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman brings leadership experience and explosive talent to the Lucknow-based team.

LSG, who failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2024 IPL edition, are banking on Pant's aggressive approach and cricketing acumen to turn their fortunes around. With Pant at the helm, the team hopes to make a strong comeback and aim for their maiden IPL title in the upcoming season.