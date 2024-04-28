Videos
Published Apr 28, 2024 at 5:06 PM IST
Thousands In Tel Aviv Demand Netanyahu's Resignation
Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday demanding the release of the hostages and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. The demonstrators protested the way the Israeli administration handled the war against Hamas and that 133 hostages remain in captivity after more than 200 days since the war erupted. The protests came as Egypt intensified efforts to broker a deal to end the months-long war and stave off a planned Israeli ground offensive into the southern city of Rafah.
Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday demanding the release of the hostages and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. The demonstrators protested the way the Israeli administration handled the war against Hamas and that 133 hostages remain in captivity after more than 200 days since the war erupted. The protests came as Egypt intensified efforts to broker a deal to end the months-long war and stave off a planned Israeli ground offensive into the southern city of Rafah.
Published April 28th, 2024 at 17:06 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.