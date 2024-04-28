Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday demanding the release of the hostages and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. The demonstrators protested the way the Israeli administration handled the war against Hamas and that 133 hostages remain in captivity after more than 200 days since the war erupted. The protests came as Egypt intensified efforts to broker a deal to end the months-long war and stave off a planned Israeli ground offensive into the southern city of Rafah.