Woman Riding Bike in Bridal Dress, Video Goes Viral
Social media is full of quirky and surprising videos. One such video has appeared on social media that shows a bride in lehenga riding bike on highway.
Woman Riding Bike in Bridal Dress
The video shared by itztuba44 is now going viral on social media. The post also comes with a witty caption that reads, “Bambai Se Gayi Poona, Fir bhi na mila sajna.”
In this quirky and surprising viral video, a bride can be seen riding a bike on a highway; truck drivers and other passersby are watching and recording her on camera.
Bride on Bike Viral Video
Netizens React on Viral Video
As video gained traction on social media, netizens started commenting, sharing their own thoughts and views on a woman riding a bike in a bridal lehenga. One user wrote, “UP mein aana bhool gayi thi kya” another viewer says, “Esi harkat kerke k accident kraogi.”
Updated 20:04 IST, December 16th 2024