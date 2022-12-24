Eight Dead & Several Injured As Fuel Tanker Explodes In South Africa's Boksburg

Eight people were killed and several were left injured after a fuel tanker exploded in a city in South Africa on Saturday morning. The deceased include six adults and two children. According to The Citizen, the blast, which took place in the city of Boksburg, occurred close to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital, where a fire broke out in the aftermath. According to local media, the fuel truck reportedly belongs to LP Gas.

As per initial reports, several cars are reportedly involved in the accident. Meanwhile, emergency services have arrived on the scene to carry out rescue operation.

Rescue operations underway

According to a statement from Emer-G-Med Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med paramedics and several emergency service agencies are currently present in Railway Street in Boksburg. “Reports from the scene is that a fuel tanker has exploded. At this stage we can confirm there have been multiple people left with critical injuries and several fatalities,” said van Reenan as per IOL News.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesman William Ntladi told SABC News that “the gas tanker got stuck underneath the subway bridge and it caught alight".

"Firefighters came to extinguish as well. So unfortunately, during the operation of extinguishing the gas tanker then there was an explosion that affected the firefighters and fire engine," he added.