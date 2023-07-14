Last Updated:

In Pics | PM Modi Conferred With Grand Cross Of Legion Of Honour, France's Highest Award

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his two-day visit to the French capital of Paris on Thursday.

Europe
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
PM Modi's France visit
1/8
Image: Twitter- @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives yet another top national honour. 

PM Modi's France visit
2/8
Image: Twitter- @narendramodi

In a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on PM Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 13). 

PM Modi's France visit
3/8
Image: Twitter- @narendramodi

After receiving the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, PM Modi has become the first Indian PM to receive the award. 

PM Modi's France visit
4/8
Image: Twitter- @narendramodi

The Legion of Honour is the highest French decoration given to the most deserving citizens in all fields of activity. It has been conferred to prominent personalities for two centuries. 

PM Modi's France visit
5/8
Image: Twitter- @narendramodi

PM Modi landed in Paris on July 13. The purpose of his visit is to boost India-France cooperation. 

PM Modi's France visit
6/8
Image: Twitter- @narendramodi

PM Modi attended a grand French dinner on Thursday at Paris' Elysee Palace, the official residence of President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, where he received the award.

PM Modi's France visit
7/8
Image: Twitter- @narendramodi

PM Modi accepts the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. "This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. 

PM Modi's France visit
8/8
Image: Twitter- @narendramodi

Both leaders mark the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, rooted in deep trust and commitment. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics | Israeli protesters wave flags, block highways against govt's judicial overhaul

In Pics | Israeli protesters wave flags, block highways against govt's judicial overhaul
How communities around the world are beating the record-breaking heat: In photos

How communities around the world are beating the record-breaking heat: In photos