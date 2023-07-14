In Pics | PM Modi Conferred With Grand Cross Of Legion Of Honour, France's Highest Award

Quick links:
In a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on PM Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 13).
After receiving the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, PM Modi has become the first Indian PM to receive the award.
The Legion of Honour is the highest French decoration given to the most deserving citizens in all fields of activity. It has been conferred to prominent personalities for two centuries.
PM Modi landed in Paris on July 13. The purpose of his visit is to boost India-France cooperation.
PM Modi attended a grand French dinner on Thursday at Paris' Elysee Palace, the official residence of President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, where he received the award.
PM Modi accepts the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. "This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.