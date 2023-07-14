India Is First Nation Whose Diaspora's Foreign Remittances Have Crossed $100 Bn: PM Modi

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musical in Paris on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that India has set a new record of foreign remittance. "India is the first Nation whose diaspora's foreign remittances have crossed $100 billion," said PM Modi adding that foreign remittances count is growing at a rapid pace.

"I urge you (Indian community) to come forward to invest in India with full excitement. India is working to be one of the developed countries in next 25 years. You all should explore opportunities in whichever sector you are working. Every international agency is claiming that India is growing rapidly and it is a bright spot. Investment opportunities are growing in India," said the Prime Minister.

"Indian government is committed in providing facilities and security to all Indians residing in foreign countries. Be it Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen or Nepal, Indian government has been providing security to Indian diaspora everywhere. Indian settled abroad are equally important to us like the citizens of India," said the Prime Minister while addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris.

In 2018, there were 6.5 million immigrants living in France -- 9.7% of the total population (of 67 million). 4.1 million were foreign nationals and 2.4 million, or 37%, had acquired French citizenship.

According to reports, in 2018, 13% of immigrants in France were born in Algeria; 11.9% in Morocco; 9.2% in Portugal; 4.4% in Tunisia; 4.3% in Italy; 3.8% in Turkey; and 3.7% in Spain. Half of France’s immigrants (50.3%) come from these seven countries. In 2018 52% of immigrants to France were women (provisional figures from advanced population estimates).

PM Modi lauds India, France strategic partnership

"Whenever I hear chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', it makes me feel like I am in my homeland," said Prime Minister Modi after La Seine Musicale hall in Paris reverberated with the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon his arrival. Addressing the Indian community, he said that "the national anthem of France says 'Lets March' and in India also we follow the rule of 'Charaevati -Charaevati'."

"We Indians create a little India wherever we go. I have visited France several times but this time my visit is special. Tomorrow is France's National Day. I congratulate the people of France. I thank the people of France for inviting me. Today, French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France. It commemorates India - France 25 years of strategic relationship," said PM Modi at the La Seine Musical in Paris.

Speaking about strategic partnership between India and France, PM Modi said, "India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century. Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more. France's football player popularity can be witnessed in India. Kylian Mbappe is popular in India more than in France."