Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Paris, France for his two-day visit that starts today on July 13. He has been invited as the Guest of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day celebrations that will take place on July 14. After touching down on French soil, PM Modi was received by Elisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister of France, and given a ceremonial welcome at the Orly Airport. This ceremonial welcome also included the band members of the French Military playing the National Anthem of India after the PM walked down the stairs of his plane on a red carpet.

According to Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, PM Modi's visit to France will begin with a dinner with Macron this evening. The visit which will last 36 hours will see the PM engage in formal talks with the French President on July 14 when the Bastille Day celebrations are scheduled.

There is also a state banquet planned for PM Modi where he will interact with CEOs of top companies in France to draw investments toward India.

India-France mark 25 years of strategic partnership

Notably, PM Modi's visit to France coincides with the year when India and France mark 25 years of strategic partnership. Besides, he is the first PM to visit Paris for the Bastille Day celebrations after Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2009. His presence will also mark the first time when a foreign leader is welcomed by Marcon on July 14.

A 269-membered tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces will also participate in the Bastille Day parade on July 14. This also includes the Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force in the flypast during the celebrations.

During his 36-hour tour, PM Modi will look to strengthen the bilateral relations with France in various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. "I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," the PM said before departing for France.