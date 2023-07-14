PM Modi, Macron Meet French War Veterans As Glorious Bastille Day Parade Concludes

As the glorious Bastille Day Parade concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron met French war veterans. On Friday, PM Modi participated at the National Day Parade also known as the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour. With this PM Modi created a history as he became the second Indian Prime Minister to be the guest of honour at the parade. The event saw thousands of military personnel, police and around 500 vehicles marched at the Champs-Élysées to celebrate the national holiday that has its root in the 1980s.

After the parade concluded both Macron and PM Modi had a chat with the war veterans who were conferred with the French Medal of Resistance. The two world leaders met the veterans who were waiting for them in a wheelchair. Macron then went on to explain to PM Modi the significance behind the medal. Approximately 5 lakh soldiers defended France and resisted the German forces when the latter attempted to conquer the former.

It all started with the Guard of Honour

The parade started with French President Emmanuel Macron receiving the guard of honour. Macron entered the event in a military jeep and he was accompanied by French servicemen. After reaching the parade site, he was welcomed by French PM Elizabeth Borne along with other French dignitaries. The French President was welcomed by trumpets and drums following which he received the Guard of Honour. As a part of the ceremony, the French servicemen played the country’s national anthem. Following this, Macron reviewed the troops and went on to meet the dignitaries present at the event. With this one French contingent after another marched to Champs-Élysées to showcase the French might. One of the key aspects of the parade with flypast that filled the French skies with colours. Dozens of aircraft performed the military flyover, trailing the blue, white and red colours of the French flag.

The French contingents promenade down Paris’s Champs-Élysées avenue from the Arc de Triomphe to Place de la Concorde. The parade included the French fire brigade and military tanks. France's Marseille Naval Fire Battalion and other French contingents marched in full glory.

Dans l’engagement d’hommes et de femmes pour la défense de leurs concitoyens, jusqu’au sacrifice ultime s’il le faut, s’exprime la grandeur des valeurs qui structurent les armées et qui irriguent notre peuple. pic.twitter.com/DZBpdI1mwM — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the song ‘Saare Jahan se acha’ was played as the Indian military contingent marched to the beats of the patriotic song. The Punjab Regiment led the march which was followed by the Indian Navy. Meanwhile, Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force showcased their might at the glorious flypast. “Rafales had the best of the avionics which all the fighters in the world have, even better than them… To summarise It is a very compact, extraordinary, powerful, extremely agile and very discreet machine,” Captain Abhishek Tripathi told ANI a day before the event.