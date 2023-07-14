PM Modi Receives A Grand Welcome As 'Guest Of Honour' At The Bastille Day Parade

In the historic two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the French National Day Parade also known as the Bastille Day Parade. The Prime Minister attended the ceremony on Friday as the guest of honour. The grand celebration will take place at the Champs-Élysées in Paris. This year’s parade will also feature the prowess of the Indian Air Force as the glorious Rafales will take part in the flypast.

The Prime Minister reached the Champs-Élysées in the morning where he was received by the French First Lady Brigitte Macron and French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne. After being received by the two ladies, the Prime Minister met the other French dignitaries at the event. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the venue in a French jeep. He was accompanied by the French military men and he waved at the crowd as he took part in the ceremony.

What is the Bastille Day Parade?

The French National Day or the Bastille Day Parade is a military parade that has been held on the morning of the 14th of July since 1880. The parade passes down from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées from Place Charles de Gaulle, centred around the Arc de Triomphe, to the Place de la Concorde. It is considered a special day since it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution back in 1789. With this visit, Prime Minister Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to be the guest of honour at the event. While addressing the Indian diaspora ahead of the event, PM Modi congratulated France on the parade.

“Tomorrow France is celebrating its National Day, I would like to congratulate the people of France. I would also like to thank the people of France for inviting me on such a special occasion,” PM Modi said in his Thursday address. “Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France,” he added. The Prime Minister also threw light on the values enshrined in the French National Anthem. “France’s National Anthem says ‘marchons marchons’ or ‘Let us march, let us march’”, he said. PM Modi then went on to draw parallels between the French National Anthem and the Vedic mantras. “The mantra that inspire us since the Vedic age is ‘Charaevati, Charaevati,’ which means keep on going or Let’s march. And this is the value that will be on display at the National Day Parade,” he emphasised.