Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Talks With Russian President Tonight

The special flight from Hungary’s capital Budapest carrying Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine arrived at the Delhi airport.
Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke quit his job as coach of Russian club FC Krasnodar on Wednesday, a week after the invasion of Ukraine started.
Krasnodar said the club and Farke "reached a deal to end the contract by mutual agreement" and that the German's three assistant coaches would leave with him.
Farke had been in the job for only seven weeks after signing in January and had yet to oversee a game, first because of the winter break in the Russian season and then because Krasnodar's game last week was called off after the local airport was among several closed when the invasion began.
It was Farke's first job since he was fired by Norwich in November.
Lokomotiv Moscow coach Markus Gisdol quit his job on Tuesday in protest of the invasion of Ukraine and Dynamo Moscow assistant coach Andriy Voronin, who is Ukrainian, also left his post. Ukrainian goalkeeper Yaroslav Hodzyur left another club, Ural Yekaterinburg.
According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight. This will be the second talk after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
IAF deploys four C- 17 aircraft to supply relief material and evacuate Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Poland and Hungary due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Cities in eastern Ukraine remain an area of concern. Encouraging reports that some students were able to board trains out of Kharkiv last night, today morning...We've been in communication with the Russian side regarding safe passage of our nationals from Kharkiv and other cities: MEA
Russia issues a warning to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), saying 'No guarantees of no incidents with NATO' after NATO's military aid and arms supply to Ukraine.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that humanitarian aid including medicines, solar lamps, mats, blankets to be sent to Ukraine through tranches.
#WATCH | MoS Civil Aviation Gen(Retd)VK Singh interacts with 600 Indian students at Hotel Prezydenckie in Rzeszow, Poland— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022
Says, "If your course isn't complete...all people I met in Poland said that they'll take up responsibility for education of all students who were in Ukraine" pic.twitter.com/9jm2E5wRZb
There has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson
#BREAKING | Bombardment on Kharkiv city council building. Tune in to watch: https://t.co/fB2bMc5BbU pic.twitter.com/gUSXASJT3b— Republic (@republic) March 2, 2022
Indians trying to leave Ukraine were "kicked" and "dragged" by officials at the country's border, a student has claimed while adding that the local people were very helpful to them.
Anshika, a third-year MBBS student in Ukraine's Vinnytsia, landed in Delhi at around 11 pm on Tuesday and arrived home in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Wednesday.
"I had given up all hopes of returning to India as the situation there was grave. All of us were consoling each other and sharing the pain," Anshika told PTI.
While she is thousands of kilometres away from the war-torn country, the sound of siren blaring gives her the chills bringing back haunting memories of the devastation caused in the city along the Southern Bug river she once called home.
According to her father Ameer Singh Yadav, who is a college principal, Anshika cannot stand the sound of a loud horn or a siren.
Talking about her escape, Anshika said, on February 26, she along with 50 other students boarded a bus from Vinnytsia to Chernivtsi and reached there at night after travelling for about 10 hours. Without waiting for dawn, they walked six kilometres to reach the Romanian border.
The sound of firing made us afraid. We were walking towards the Romania border and praying to God. In the desperation to cross the border, some students fell down and got hurt and were unable to walk. However, they carried on after taking the help of others, she said.
"At the border, the Ukrainian officials made those coming from Ternopil and Ivano cities cross the border first and it was then that someone pushed the students, injuring a girl. The Romanian Army even fired in the air," she said.
"After this, the Ukraine officials kicked the Indian students who had fallen down and they were also dragged, she said, adding that the citizens of Ukraine, however, were very helpful.
We then got entry into Romania and were given food, water and a blanket. Their (Romanians) behaviour was much better," she said.
Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to Britain, was at Uk Parliament on Wednesday to watch members of Parliaments (MPs) question Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Ukraine crisis. Prystaiko received a standing ovation from the House of Commons. Many MPs also donned yellow and blue ribbons to show solidarity for Ukraine.
First IAF’s C-17 aircraft to return from Romania tonight with around 200 Indian citizens returning from Ukraine at 11 pm tonight. Two more planes will return from Poland and Hungary by early morning tomorrow: IAF officials
In an urgent advisory, the India embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday asked all Indians stranded in Kharkiv to leave the conflict zone immediately.
The embassy asked Indians to proceed to settlements in Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible.
"For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible," the embassy said.
"Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 1800 hours (Ukrainian time) today," it said.
The advisory, which did not specify whether these places are in Ukraine or in other countries, came amid raging fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv.
Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.
#Watch | Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to one of the parents of stranded Indian students in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/q8uyMMYNS6— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow is preparing for the second round of talks with Kyiv but the Ukrainian side is dragging its feet at the behest of Washington.
"We are ready for the second round of the negotiations, but the Ukrainian side is playing for time on the US' orders", Lavrov told Al Jazeera.
Amid Russia's military action in Ukraine, the second round of talks between the Russia and Ukraine delegation is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Belarus.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian negotiators at the site of the talks late in the evening on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.
Peskov had confirmed that presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky remains the main Russian negotiator in Russia's talks with Ukraine.
The first round of talks between the two sides was held in the Gomel region of Belarus on Monday. The talks are aimed at finding a way to end the Ukraine conflict.
Vladimir Medinsky told reporters that during the negotiations, the sides managed to find "some common points on which we predict common positions can be found".
Following the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Russia and Ukraine identified some priority topics on which they have outlined certain decisions.
His office had said earlier that the key "issue of the negotiations is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from the territory of Ukraine".
Before its military action in Ukraine, Russia had on February 24 recognized the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions. The Western countries have imposed tough sanctions on Russia.
URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV.— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 2, 2022
FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY.
PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.
UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*.
Russian military choppers were spotted flying low in Ukraine's Odesa, purportedly to make a landing, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the seventh day.
Russia's envoy to the UK said that it is possible that Moscow could sever ties with Britain. This comes after Britain piled on further sanctions against Russia and also imposed the first wave of punitive measures against Putin's ally Belarus for its role in the invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday said that Kyiv is ready is for the second round of negotiations with Russia but stressed that it is not ready to adopt ultimatums.
China won't join the United States and European governments in imposing financial sanctions on Russia, the country's bank regulator said on Wednesday.
China is a major buyer of Russian oil and gas and the only major government that has refrained from criticizing Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
Beijing opposes the sanctions, said Guo Shuqing, the chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
"We will not join such sanctions, and we will keep normal economic, trade and financial exchanges with all the relevant parties, Guo said at a news conference. "We disapprove of the financial sanctions, particularly those launched unilaterally, because they don't have much legal basis and will not have good effects."
Russia on Wednesday said it is working "intensely" to create a "humanitarian corridor" for safe passage to Russian territory of Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine.
At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said Russia is in touch with India on the issue of safety of Indians and that the safe passage will be put into place "as soon as possible.
"We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secure safe passage for Indians stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine," he said.
He said Russia is working on ways and means to provide safe passage to Indians for their secure passage to Russian territory from the conflict zones in Ukraine.
To a question, Alipov said he does not "see any hurdle" in the supply of the S-400 missile systems to India because of the Western sanctions against Russia following the Ukraine crisis.
India has taken an "unbiased" position based on assessment of the situation in Ukraine and not because it is dependent on Russian arms, he added.
"We do coordinate our positions at the UN and inform India about our approach," he said.
Alipov further added: "We do everything possible to keep India up-to-date on what is happening."
Ukraine media claims Russia has brought former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to Minsk; alleges 'Putin is preparing to proclaim him the new President of Ukraine'.
Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said, reports Russian media Sputnik.
Kremlin spokesman says Russian delegation ready to resume talks Wednesday evening with Ukrainian officials about war, reports AP
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, one of four Union ministers sent to coordinate the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, reaches the Slovakian city of Kosice, says his office
Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called for anti-Russia demonstrations across the country over its invasion of Ukraine.
#RepublicExclusive | Russia started an unprovoked war; the people of Ukraine are so willing to defend themselves, it's wrong to say they were incited: US State Department spokesperson Zed Tarar. Watch #LIVE here: https://t.co/mwsp0GtTap… pic.twitter.com/KYWw9IiEcH— Republic (@republic) March 2, 2022
#BREAKING | Russian Defence Ministry releases video of the 'Special Operations' in Ukraine. Tune in to watch: https://t.co/zpMU2wShCo pic.twitter.com/25k5cQB2aA— Republic (@republic) March 2, 2022
Russian state media TASS has reported that a source close to Russia-Ukraine talks has said the second round of negotiations has been postponed, not cancelled. "Not a cancellation; the schedule was shifted; official information will come shortly," the source said. According to the report, the talks will take place in Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus.