Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Forces Enter Kherson, Bombard Residential Area In Kharkiv

As war continues between Russia and Ukraine for the sixth day, Moscow's forces were seen entering Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday. The same was confirmed by Kherson's mayor and according to reports, the Russian army was also setting up check points near the city that is close to Russia-controlled Crimea. On the other hand, Russia has also intensified shelling of Ukrainian targets.

Meanwhile, Russian forces also heavily bombarded a residential building in Kharkiv by using airstrikes. Moreover, reports have also emerged wherein Russian forces are shelling residential areas in the Ukrainian city of Vasylkiv. The fighting between the two sides has been raging even as talks were held earlier on Monday.

One Indian student killed in Kharkiv

In a tragic news, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has confirmed that one Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning. According to Bagchi, the MEA is in touch with the deceased student's family. Following this tragic development, the MEA reiterated that India's Foreign Secretary is urging Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to allow urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in other conflict zones.

Russia - Ukraine talks

Delegations of Russia and Ukraine met for peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday. During the discussions, that lasted for over five hours, both sides discussed in detail all the items on the agenda and found some common points on which common positions can be found, reported Sputnik. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said that a second meeting would be held in the near future. After the talks, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Podoliak, said that the main purpose of the meeting was to enable a ceasefire and end "hostilities on the territory of Ukraine."