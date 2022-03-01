PM Modi Speaks To Father Of Indian Student Naveen Killed In Russian Shelling On Kharkiv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 1, spoke to the father of the Indian student who lost his life in Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv earlier in the day. PM Modi had a brief interaction with the father of the deceased on a phone call, presumably extending his condolences. The student, identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekhrappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended his condolences to the students' family members, assuring that his government is constantly in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back his mortal remains to the country.

PM Modi's efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi called for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to join Operation Ganga to safely bring back Indians stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war. In a bid to evacuate more people in a shorter time frame, this decision has been taken. Additionally, the IAF will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently. PM Modi also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him about all issues arising out of the crisis. As per sources, the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine also came up for discussion.

On Monday night, the Prime Minister had chaired a high-level meeting on the situation in the war-hit nation in the presence of Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh, Piyush Goyal and top bureaucrats. This was the third such meeting presided over by him in a span of 24 hours amid concerns over the safety of Indians.

Russia attacks Kharkiv

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building.

Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. Visuals attained by Republic from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building.