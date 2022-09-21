Amid the nationwide outcry in Iran over the unusual death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the nation's "morality police", angry protestors tore down posters of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his predecessor, Ruhollah Khomeini, from a municipal building in the northern city of Sari. Several videos on social media platforms show demonstrators chasing away a police car in the city of Qazvin.

The protests initially erupted in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of 'moral police' for reportedly not wearing a hijab properly. However, demonstrations have now spread to at least 16 of its 31 provinces with Iranians demanding a broader change of restrictive rules imposed on women. Females across the Islamic Republic Several have protested by removing hijab and chopping off their hair. Similar protest videos emerged from the new areas including Alborz, East Azerbaijan, Fars, Gilan, Golestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Isfahan, Kerman, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, Mazandaran, Qazvin, Razavi Khorasan, Tehran and West Azerbaijan.

Why Iran is boiling over death of 22-yr-old?

The major controversy erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police”, claiming that the woman was not wearing the hijab properly. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protestors alleged she had suffered serious injuries during the police custody. A relative has said she had no history of heart disease. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said she was brought in without vital signs. Since the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, a debate has sparked against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic. A large number of women protestors gathered and removed their Hijab or the black headscarf in protest during the funeral ceremony of Amini on Friday.

Since her death, Iranian protesters chanted anti-government slogans and called for the death of the "dictator government". At several locations, protestors turned violent and torched public properties. Though the police said there were no injuries in the protest, several videos of people facing grave injuries surfaced on social media platforms. In some videos, police were seen firing tearing gas, batons and water cannons. Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s state-controlled Tasnim news agency reported the death of three people in Kurdistan.

Iran fires morality police chief amid protests

According to semi-official news agency Fars News, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi, during a press conference, termed the incident "unfortunate" and said he wished the country would never witness such incidents again. "The incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents," said Rahimi. Reacting to the allegations of physical torture, Tehran Police Commander said the accusations of harming the woman in custody were false and added the moral police had made all arrangements to save her life. "Police had done everything" to keep her alive," he said. Subsequently, the administration reportedly suspended a top officer of the morality police from his post. A number of state-run media outlets reported the suspension of the head of the moral security police of Greater Tehran, Colonel Ahmed Mirzaei.

Controversial hijab rule in Iran

It is worth mentioning the headscarf has been compulsory for women in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code. The force has been criticised in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women, and videos uploaded on social media have shown officers forcing women into police vehicles. Since 2017, after dozens of women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests, authorities have adopted tougher measures. Despite protests, Iranian hard-liners have called for harsh punishment and even lashes of women who disobey the hijab law, arguing that allowing women to show their hair leads to moral decay and the disintegration of families.

Image: AP