In Pakistan, Violence Against Minority Ensues; Manjinder Sirsa Says 'Hindu Women Not Safe'

Senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday, December 21, shared a very disturbing video of an incident that took place in Pakistan wherein a young woman can be seen getting dragged by Muslim men on the road. Responding to the horrifying incident, Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke to Republic TV and said that daughters and wives of the minority community are not safe in Pakistan while Prime Minister Imran Khan sits unbothered.

Providing details of the incident, Sirsa told Republic Media Network, "This happened yesterday, where a 19-year-old woman was forcefully kidnapped and raped and married off to another married man. It is justified that she was in love with him."

Stunned to silence!

Look how a Hindu woman is abducted in daylight, out-side session courts Umarkot,Sindh-Pakistan. She is screaming for help but they aren’t afraid of any police or action and they dragged her from hair & put her in car.@DrSjaishankar Ji @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/hTIx71cKGm — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 21, 2021

According to Sirsa, a Hindu 19-year old married woman was abducted, raped, and re-married to an old Muslim man. The BJP leader said that he spoke to the victim's mother on December 20, and she wept inconsolably over the cruel act.

"Hindu-Minority not safe in Pakistan"

BJP leader Sirsa also cited many cases including one wherein a 14-year-old Hindu boy Avinash Kohli was abducted at gunpoint from his house for sexual exploitation and forced conversion. He also mentioned that Gurudwaras and other religious places of the minority community have also been damaged.

"There are so many unreported cases that I have tweeted while only 39 cases came to my knowledge,'' he said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that last year, amid the COVID pandemic, he got 400 people out of the country who now refuse and fear to return to Pakistan.

Image: Twitter/@mssirsa, PTI