Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa Visits ISI Headquarters Amid Tiff With Imran Khan Govt

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Pakistani Army and civilian Government, the Army Chief Qamar Bajwa was seen at ISI Headquarters on Monday. The tiff began over the appointment of the spy Chief. Reportedly, General Bajwa visited the ISI headquarters to discuss 'internal security and the ongoing situation in Pakistan' with ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

Speaking on the matter, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) said that it is only a matter of time when Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a heavy price for his actions.

"Imran Khan has forgotten who has got him into power, he is famously known as selective Prime Minister and this is been happening regularly in Pakistan. if you look at it then Zulfikar was brought into power by Army General Ayub Khan and he forgot that Nawaz Sharif was brought into power by Army and he forgot that now Imran Khan has also forgotten and that is why he has chosen to oppose his own Army Chief which will cost him very heavily. It is only a matter of time," added Major Gaurav Arya (Retd).

Pakistan Army Vs Government

The Army on October 6 had announced through a statement that in a high-level reshuffle in the military, ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid has been replaced by Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to issue an official statement. The matter came into light after Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry acknowledged the difference over the key appointment.

A picture of General Bajwa visiting the ISI Headquarters was also shared by Army's media wing. The visit took place when Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer assumed command as the new Gujranwala Corps Commander. He replaced Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir who was appointed as the Quartermaster General. It is not clear when Lt Gen Hamid would take charge as Peshawar Corps Commander as he was named to the post after removal from the post of ISI chief.

Meanwhile, terrorists fired on a security forces post in Spinwam, North Waziristan district and the troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaging the terrorists' location. During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Saifullah was killed, as stated by the Army.

