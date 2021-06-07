Pakistan: Protests Erupt In Karachi Against Forced Eviction; Shops And Vehicles Set Ablaze

Massive protests erupted in Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday which later turned violent. According to reports, the protestors were staging a sit-in outside a housing society off the Super Highway against forceful eviction by the authorities. The protestors claim that they were being evicted from their ancestral lands in the vicinity. Locals have also alleged that apart from forced evictions, the demography of the area is being changed

Protests against forced eviction in Karachi

In order to protest against the forced evictions, the protestors were staging a sit-in, later set the shops and vehicles ablaze. As per reports, protests have been going on in other parts of Karachi as well. The locals have alleged that the administration is changing the demography of the area. Moreover, it is also being reported that people from Punjab province were being brought to Sindh.

Therefore, in order to protests against this, the Sindh action committee ordered a sit-in protest against the administration's actions. However, the protest soon turned violent as the protestors set the shops and vehicles ablaze. Reports further stated that the protests were being carried out by the Sindhi-speaking population of the province. Moreover, the protestors have also attacked the Bahria Township that is believed to be close to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

Locals have further alleged that the Pakistan administration has been trying to bring in former Generals and bureaucrats from the Punjab province to Sindh so that they may benefit during the elections. The reports also state that many officials represent the Sindh community which otherwise are not liked by the Pakistani administration.

Earlier in May, demonstrations and shutter-down strikes were held in cities and towns of Sindh to protest against the demolition of houses in Karachi's old villages where the administration is reclaiming lands for housing projects.The rallies and demonstrations were called by the Sindh United Party (SUP) and Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) and were supported by several other nationalist parties and groups including Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party (STP).