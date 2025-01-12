Prophet Predicts Massive Earthquake in US After Trump Assassination Bid Claim

Washington: A self-proclaimed prophet, Brandon Dale Biggs, who earlier predicted an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump , has now made another alarming claim. According to a Metro report, he predicted a 10-magnitude earthquake that could kill thousands of people across the United States.

Biggs claimed the earthquake would strike the New Madrid fault line, which spans states like Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Illinois. "It was so big, 1,800 people died. Houses built on cinder blocks were completely destroyed," he said.

He added, "The New Madrid earthquake will be so massive that it could change the flow of the Mississippi River."

In a YouTube video dated March 14, 2024, Biggs claimed that Donald Trump, the then Republican candidate running for US Presidency, would face an assassination attempt. "I saw Trump rise, and then a bullet flew so close to his ear that it damaged his eardrum," he said. He also described how Trump reportedly fell to his knees and began praying.

A few months later, while addressing a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Trump narrowly survived an attack. A gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired a bullet that grazed Trump’s ear before security officials neutralised the attacker.

Despite Biggs’ prediction, experts disagree. The US Geological Survey (USGS) says earthquakes with a magnitude of 10 or more are impossible. The size of an earthquake depends on the length of the fault line, and no fault on Earth is long enough to produce such a quake.