Afghanistan: NRF Attacks Taliban's Military Vehicle In Nangarhar With IED, 4 Killed

In a recent development, the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan has claimed the responsibility for launching an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the Taliban's military vehicle in Nangarhar province on Thursday. The group also claimed that it killed at least four Taliban insurgents during the attack. Republic TV has accessed an exclusive video wherein the attack on the vehicle can be seen. This comes days after the NRF killed as many as 20 Taliban fighters by attacking two large convoys in Panjshir province.

Earlier this month, Ali Farzand Sabz Mohammad, a top commander of the resistance forces, was killed by the Taliban during intense confrontations between the two groups. He was one of the commanders of the resistance force in the city of Khost in the Baghlan province. The commander was captured by the Taliban troops following a faceoff in the region on June 6. This came only days after local sources revealed that the NRF killed at least 25 Taliban fighters in an ambush in the Chamalwarda area of Abdullah Khalil district, however, the Taliban refused these claims.

Taliban intensifies attack against National Resistance Front

It is significant to mention here that the Taliban have also scaled up its attack against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in recent months. Notably, Panjshir province has remained the lone defiant holdout after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, 2021. Panjshir province, where the National Resistance Force is based, has turned into a significant battleground for the Taliban as they are yet to gain control over the country's lone free region. Meanwhile, the NRF has also claimed that an increasing number of people are joining the organisation to combat the Taliban's reign.

Terror groups enjoy 'greater freedom' in Afghanistan: UN report

Taliban-NRF clashes come in the backdrop of the United Nations (UN) stating in a report that terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan now than they did at any other time in recent history. The ‘Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team’ report assessed the presence of Al-Qaeda and Daesh groups in Afghanistan. The report was published by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on June 2.

Image: AP/Representative