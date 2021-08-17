The formation of a new government in Afghanistan remains elusive as the talks between political leaders and the Taliban leadership in Doha have been postponed, sources told Republic. After ex-Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani's sudden departure from the country, his predecessor Hamid Karzai formed the Coordination Council to prevent further chaos and ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Besides Karzai, the body also comprises High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

While they were set to travel to Doha on Tuesday, the three senior politicians have not arrived in the city yet. As per sources, the impasse is owing to "unacceptable conditions" imposed by the Taliban. Speculation is rife that the Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who was released from custody by Pakistan in 2018 is set to take over as the next Afghanistan president. So far, China, Pakistan and Russia have given broad hints of recognising the terror outfit's regime in the war-torn country.

UNSC expresses concern

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 7 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Kabul airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. Addressing the nation on late Monday, US President Joe Biden defended his administration's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. Maintaining that 'nation building' was never the aim of the US, he blamed the Afghan leaders and military for failing to resist the Taliban surge.

At the same time, he warned the Taliban of a befitting response if the terror outfit tried to attack US personnel or disrupt evacuation operations. In another development, the UN Security Council demanded an immediate end to all hostilities in Afghanistan and backed the formation of a "united, inclusive and representative" government.

Speaking at the emergency meeting of the UNSC, India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said, "If there is a zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and it is ensured that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country, then Afghanistan’s neighbours and the region would feel safer".