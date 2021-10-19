Gangster Suresh Pujari Arrested In Philippines; Mumbai Police Working On Extradition

Wanted gangster Suresh Pujari has been arrested in the Philippines. The criminal, wanted for several extortion cases in Maharashtra, will be deported to India. According to sources, Pujari was caught on October 15 and is now under police custody. Mumbai Police and CBI have been tracking the gangster’s movements for years now. He was arrested by the Philippines fugitive search unit. Having previously worked with Don Ravi Pujari, Suresh Pujari had built a gang of his own. After aggregating multiple FIRs against his name, Pujari fled India and has been living under fake identities in different countries. Pujari is wanted for several cases including multiple extortions of hotel and bar owners. The Mumbai police are now working on the extradition procedure of Pujari from the Philippines.

Earlier this year, fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari was arrested and brought to Mumbai. The 59-year-old gangster was on the run since 1994 before he was arrested in Senegal last year. Mumbai Police sought the custody of gangster Pujari in connection with the 2016 Ghazali Hotel firing case. Ravi Pujari is wanted in 49 cases, which includes charges of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. The 59-year-old gangster was on the run since 1994 before he was arrested in Senegal last year. He was extradited to India from Senegal in February 2020 was kept in Karnataka jail, as he was being tried in the state. He has the most number of cases registered against him in Karnataka. Special MCOCA court had earlier convicted 10 members from his gang in 2018 for threatening to kill producer-director Mahesh Bhatt and his family members.

Mumbai Crime Branch is on the lookout for Riyaz Bhati

Meanwhile, in a key update in the Mumbai extortion case, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch is now searching for Riyaz Bhati, who is underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide and a co-accused of Param Bir Singh. The extortion case which was registered against Bhati at Goregaon police station was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Therefore, the Crime Branch wanted to interrogate Riyaz Bhati. However, Bhati who is considered an important link in the case is now absconding. The co-accused in the extortion case had earlier filed an Anticipatory Bail Application (ABA). However, the ABA was later rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court which observed that Bhati’s custodial interrogation is necessary in the case, considering Bhati's criminal antecedents. In addition, an FIR that was lodged also mentions Riyaz Bhati's role wherein he used to extort money from the bars and restaurants and give it to now suspended API Sachin Vaze.

Image: PTI