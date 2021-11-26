Republic Top 10 Headlines: 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack; New COVID-19 Strain In SA & More

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Netizens Pay Tribute To Martyrs On 13th Anniversary

It has been 13 years since the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack that shook the conscience of the entire nation and left scars and painful reminders of the day. On the same day years back, India's financial capital, Mumbai witnessed major terrorist attacks on some famous places across the city which resulted in the death of several innocent people along with brave officers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people.

New COVID-19 Heavily Mutated Variant B.1.1.529 Emerges In South Africa; Raises Concern

A new heavily mutated variant of the novel COVID-19 has been detected in South Africa which has turned a major "cause for concern” for the virologists. The B.1.1.529 variant being described as the "awful spike mutation profile” has now been found in several confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Africa where the Beta variant was detected. This new ‘dangerous’ variant has an "extremely high" number of mutations and scientists are now skeptical about how effective the vaccines will be against it, according to several reports. It has been found that the highly contagious variant B.1.1.529 is at the moment confined to just one province in South Africa, however, the UK on Thursday was quick to place South Africa on the red travel list.

Owaisi Scoffs At 'B-team' Allegations From SP, BJP, Congress: 'Decide Whose Agent I Am'

Scoffing at the various 'B-team' allegations, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, urged all political parties to decide whose agent he was. Addressing a rally in Jaunpur, Owaisi pointed out that as all parties were accusing him of being someone's B-team, he was a Laila with multiple Majnus. Owaisi has announced that AIMIM will contest on 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls.

Rakesh Tikait Calls Owaisi An 'unbridled Bull'; Urges Hyderabad Citizens To Keep Him Tied

Lashing out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait urged Hyderabad citizens to control their 'raging bull', while addressing a farmers' meeting in Hyderabad. Alleging that Owaisi was only helping BJP, he told that he must be restricted to Hyderabad and Telangana. Owaisi has announced that AIMIM will contest on 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls.

Congress' Meghalaya In-charge On Defections: 'Personal Ambitions Trumped Party Ideology'

Breaking his silence on the defection of 12 Congress MLAs to TMC, AICC Meghalaya in-charge Manish Chatrath claimed that these leaders had valued personal ambition over party ideology. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Congress leader revealed that he had rushed to Shillong after being apprised of this development. Stressing the need to strengthen the party in the constituencies of the aforesaid legislators, he exuded confidence in the party's preparations for the next Assembly election in 2023.

Narayan Rane Sets March Deadline For MVA Govt To Fall; Refuses To Talk On Unwell Thackeray

Setting yet another deadline for the 'fall' of the Maharashtra govt, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Thursday, claimed that the coalition will fall by March 2022. Stating that some things are meant to be kept secret, he claimed that he will not talk more about it as CM Uddhav Thackeray was unwell. The 61-year-old Shiv Sena Supremo recently underwent minor surgery for his spine and is recuperating at home.

COVID-19: MEA Says 15 More Countries Recognise India's Vaccination Certificate

At least 15 more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, as the Union government continues to push the efforts for the world beneficiaries to recognise its inoculation campaign. In a Twitter post on Nov. 25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that along with the 110 countries that have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, nearly 15 more nations have officially recognised India’s vaccine certificates, which would now make travel for the fully vaccinated people with Covishield or Covaxin easier.

Param Bir Singh Seeks Cancellation Of 'proclaimed Offender' Status After Joining Probe

In a big development, Param Bir Singh has sought the cancellation of the November 17 court order declaring him a 'proclaimed offender' in connection with an extortion case. On November 17, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale had passed this order against him, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati on the FIR registered at the Goregaon Police Station on builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal. Basically, he alleged that the accused persons extorted Rs.9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants and forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs.2.92 lakh for them.

UK Concerned Over New COVID Strain With 30 Mutations Adds 6 African Countries To Red List

The United Kingdom has announced a temporary ban on flights from six African countries after a new COVID strain was detected with more than 30 mutations. The six African countries - South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini - will be been moved to the red list on Friday, with air travel temporarily suspended to prevent the virus from spreading, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. The development comes as Variant B.1.1.t29 was declared "the worst one we've seen so far" by an expert at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as per BBC.

Jaishankar's Veiled Dig At Pak: Bringing Bilateral Issues Into SCO In Violation Of Norms

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar onn Thursday, 25 November, took a veiled dig at Pakistan for making repeated attempts to "deliberately" bring bilateral issues into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The EAM mentioned that such attempts violate the well-established norms of the SCO Charter, adding that it was "unfortunate" to see such "counterproductive" acts, which must be condemned. Speaking at the 20th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government yesterday, Jaishankar highlighted that India considers the SCO as an important regional group to promote cooperation in various fields based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality, as per a statement issued by the MEA.

