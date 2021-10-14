Republic Top 10 Headlines: BKU Demands Ajay Mishra's Dismissal; Israel FM In US & More

Punjab Dy CM Says 'No Justifiable Reason' For Centre To Extend BSF Jurisdiction In State

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has attacked the Centre after it empowered the Border Security Force (BSF) to extend their area of jurisdiction in the state. Randhawa said that the reasons to unilaterally change the existing arrangements by the Government of India with regards to the BSF cannot be justified.

BKU's Rakesh Tikait Says Farmer Protests 'Will Continue' Unless MoS Ajay Mishra Is Sacked

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday demanded the arrest of MoS Ajay Mishra in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and said that the Union minister should be removed from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet. Further talking about the police action against his son, Ashish Mishra, Rakesh Tikait alleged that it was a "red carpet arrest" and that he was given a bouquet during the interrogation.

'Sharad Pawar Couldn't Complete 5-yr CM Term': Fadnavis Hits Back At NCP Chief Over Jibe

On Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took a dig at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his remark that he still feels as if he is the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Addressing the party cadre in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, Fadnavis observed, "I feel that I am the CM even today. You (BJP leaders) did not let me feel the absence of (this post). Finally, the position that a person occupies is not important. What he does is important. In the last two years, I have not stayed home even for one day and dedicated myself to the service of the people".

Navjot Sidhu Rules Out 'Compromise' Ahead Of Key Congress Meet, Claims 'merit Ignored'

A day ahead of his meeting with Punjab AICC in-charge Harish Rawat and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Navjot Singh Sidhu reiterated that he will not compromise on his stance. After Sidhu stepped down as the Punjab Congress president on September 28, he has been seeking the ouster of Punjab's Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol and DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. While his resignation hasn't been accepted yet, new CM Charanjit Singh Channi hasn't accepted this demand.

Israel Says Iran Can't Acquire Nuclear Weapon, Warns Of 'other Options' If Diplomacy Fails

Israeli Foreign minister Yair Lapid, on 13 October, said that Iran could not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, as negotiations on the JCPOA deal continue to be in limbo. Addressing a press conference in Washington, the zionist leader also spoke of “other options” to combat the Iranian threat if diplomacy fails. Lapid, who is in the US capital for a three-day official visit, said that his trip was centred around the “alternate options”, but stopped short of revealing further details.

Congress Slams BSF Mandate Enhancement In Punjab; Claims 'Transgressing Into State Rights'

Taking umbrage to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) order enhancing the BSF's operational mandate in border states, Congress MP Manish Tewari & Randeep Surjewala vehemently opposed it on Wednesday. Citing that the order will institutionalise policing paradigm by BSF without taking police under consideration. Advising newly appointed CM Charanjit Singh Channi to oppose it, he said that the new order gave sweeping powers to the BSF.

Dubai: Jebel Ali's New Hindu Temple 50% Complete, To Open For Visits By Mid-2022

The construction of a Hindu Temple at Dubai's Jebel Ali is 50% complete and will reportedly be open to the public by Dussehra next year. "Today, almost 52% of the construction has been completed," Raju Shroff, an Indian businessman and one of the trustees of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple was quoted by Khaleej Times as saying."The columns on the facade and interior were inspired by the traditional columns of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, India. The main Shikhar dome is inspired by the Nagara style of the Hindu temple architecture found predominantly in North India," he added.

TS Singh Deo Likely To Replace Bhupesh Baghel As CM After Nov 1; CWC To Take Final Call

Bhupesh Baghel is likely to step down as the Chhattisgarh CM after November 1 and might be replaced by TS Singh Deo, sources in the state Health Minister's camp told Republic TV. The infighting in the Congress' state unit has been attributed to Deo's insistence that he should be made the CM as per the rotational formula. Deo met AICC Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia at a hotel in Raipur for one hour and discussed the possibility of a change of guard in the state, sources revealed.

Punjab 2022: Kejriwal Promises Free Power, VAT Refund, End To 'red Tapism' To Businessmen

Unveiling yet another slew of promises for the people of Punjab, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, vowed 24x7 power supply to businessmen and traders. Addressing a public meeting in Jalandhar, the Delhi CM announced ten promises aimed at the business community - uninterrupted power, elimination of red-tapism, VAT refund, infrastructure, no additional charge, ending 'gunda' tax, better partnership, promoting MSME, peace in Punjab. AAP faces a weakened Congress and a resurgent Akali Dal for the Punjab polls in February 2022.

Pentagon Lacks Data On COVID Vaccine Status Of DoD Staff As Nov 22 Deadline Nears

Months after the US Department of Defense (DoD) mandated COVID-19 vaccination for its service members, the data regarding those still unvaccinated and those fully jabbed against the novel COVID-19 is still lacking, CNN reported. This comes ahead of the looming November 22 deadline for civilian federal government workers to get vaccinated. The jab status of hundreds of thousands of US DoD’s civilian employees and the active duty service members have not been revealed. Although, the US Department of Defense stated that inoculations among the service members have made significant progress over recent months with an estimated 90 per cent of fully or partially vaccinated with one dose among the workforce of more than 765,000.

