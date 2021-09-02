Republic Top 10 Headlines: B'wood Mourns Sidharth Shukla; Al-Qaeda Joins Taliban; & More

Sidharth Shukla's Funeral: Mortal Remains To Be Moved Home At 7 pm; Rites Unlikely Today

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise shocked the entire country on Thursday morning. The actor is said to have suffered from a massive heart attack, though the precise cause is yet to be determined. An official of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai told PTI that the actor was announced dead at arrival. The post-mortem of Shukla is currently being conducted at the hospital by a team of 5 specialists. As per sources, his mortal remains will be taken to his residence at Oshiwara at 7 pm.

Al-Qaeda Comes Into Open; Joins Taliban's Attack On Afghanistan Resistance In Panjshir

In a major development from Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops on August 31, the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh claimed that the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda has joined hands with the Taliban to fight against the Panjshir resistance. "Al-Qaeda has joined the Taliban to fight against the Afghan Resistance Front. The US retreated, history repeats itself", the resistance front tweeted.

India All Set For Joint Military Exercise Zapad-21 Along With China And Pakistan

Amid the fast-evolving Afghanistan situation, India is all set to show its military might to the world. After sixteen months of stand-off with China and six months of ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, India will participate in a joint military exercise with its neighbours. The military exercise Zapad-21 will be held in Russia from September 3, wherein troops of 17 countries have been invited.

'Rafales Have Landed But Rahul Ji Is Yet To Take Off': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Gujarat state BJP executive meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the defence system of India and said that under the Centre's security preparations, India has not witnessed any major terrorist attacks in the last seven years. Further, he also assured that the country is well prepared for dealing with such situations in the future.

Oppn Cries Foul On Rechristening Of Assam's National Park By Dropping Rajiv Gandhi's Name

The rechristening of Rajiv Gandhi National Park in Assam to Orang National Park has not gone down well with the Opposition as the CPI and Congress leaders have slammed the BJP-led government in the state for the name change. Former Member of Rajya Sabha and CPI General Secretary D Raja has alleged that BJP's agenda is to resort to retitling of institutions and places even though they haven't contributed to the freedom of the country.

Sidharth Shukla's Family Reveals Sequences Leading Up To His Death; 'unease Began At 3 AM'

After the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla, the Mumbai Police on Thursday informed that a chemical analysis will be conducted as part of the post-mortem procedure of the late actor. The three-four hour-long procedures will be conducted by a team comprising five medical professionals, as per sources.

West Bengal Post-poll Violence: Mamata Govt Appoints 10 IPS Officers To Assist SIT Probe

The West Bengal government on September 2 appointed 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers (zone-wise) to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the post-poll violence, the West Bengal Home and Hill Affairs Department stated. On August 19, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence pursuant to the declaration of the result of State Assembly Elections which concluded on May 2, 2021.

Naseeruddin Shah Slams Taliban Sympathisers, Issues Video Message For Indian Muslims

In a video message, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has criticised a section of Muslims in India for celebrating the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan and called it a matter of concern. On August 15, the terrorist group seized the capital city Kabul which led to a fall of the Ashraf Ghani-led government. In the clip which has gone viral on Twitter, Shah said that every Indian Muslim should introspect if they want reformation and modernity in the religion or want to continue with 'dated barbarian values'.

Harish Rawat Reveals 'All Is Not Well With Congress' After Meeting Punjab CM Amid Crisis

In a big statement, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday, said that all is not well with the Congress party in the state. The ex-Uttarakhand CM met Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at his Chandigarh residence and discussed the 5-point Congress memorandum and the 18-point promise which is to be fulfilled by his government. Refuting reports of cabinet expansion talks, he said that neither he nor Singh have received any orders from the High Command on a probable expansion.

China Criticises Report On EU-Taiwan Ties, Calls It Violation Of 'One China' Principle

China opposed the 'EU-Taiwan Political Relations and Cooperation' report, saying that it violates the country’s 'One China Principle.' The report calls for a stronger political relationship between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan. Criticising the European Parliament's report on the relationship between the EU and Taiwan, Beijing, on Wednesday, called it a strict violation of Chinese policy.

