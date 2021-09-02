Al-Qaeda Comes Into Open; Joins Taliban's Attack On Afghanistan Resistance In Panjshir

In a major development from Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops on August 31, the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh claimed that the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda has joined hands with the Taliban to fight against the Panjshir resistance.

"Al-Qaeda has joined the Taliban to fight against the Afghan Resistance Front. The US retreated, history repeats itself", the resistance front tweeted.

Al Qaeda joins Taliban's attack in Panjshir

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, a Northern Alliance spokesperson also said that the Taliban has been defeated heavily in Wednesday's conflict.

In another sign of Al-Qaeda having links with the Taliban, on Wednesday, Al-Qaeda had released a two-page statement over the Taliban's victory in the war-torn national. The terrorist group hailed the US withdrawal from Afghanistan after America ended its 20-year-long mission. In the congratulatory message, the Taliban made mentions of Maghreb, Palestine, Somalia, Yamen and also called for 'liberation' of Kashmir. Moreover, key Al-Qaeda personnel returned to Nangahar after the country fell to the Taliban.

The National Resistance Front (NRF), which has set up its base in Panjshir, which is not far from Kabul, has stood up against the Taliban. The anti-Taliban front is formed by Ahmad Shah Massoud and is supported by caretaker president Amrullah Saleh.

The NRF has rejected the Taliban's recent takeover of the country unless it agrees to form an inclusive government. The terrorist organisation had earlier promised to form an inclusive government, however, human rights abuse and persecution of minority groups show a different story.

Over 350 Taliban terrorists gunned down

The Panjshir resistance claimed to have gunned down over 350 Taliban terrorists and capturing 130 others. The NRF also seized defence equipment, including thousands of guns, 15 Humvees, 1000 Kalashnikov rifles, 15 RPJ rocket launches, 15 Pike bases and a large number of grenades.

Amid this, Saleh, earlier in the day, said that the anti-Resistance in Panjshir instils hope for Afghans to escape oppression. "Today, this valley hosts all country and is hope for Afghan people who are escaping from oppression," he said.