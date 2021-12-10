Republic Top 10 Headlines: CDS Funeral Live Updates, Omicron Patients Discharged In Jaipur

IAF helicopter crash: CDS's Chopper Did Not Make Distress Call, Announced Descent & Landing In 7-8 Minutes

As the nation mourns the demise of India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel, sources reported on Friday that Rawat's helicopter had announced its descent in 7-8 minutes in its last communication.

Sources added that the Indian Air force chopper did not make a distress call to the airbase, before it crashed in Katteri village killing 13 of the 14 on-board. The mortal remains of Gen. Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel have arrived at Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment for people to pay their last respects.

A treasure: Crash Survivor Gp Capt Varun Singh's Note To School Kids Has An Inspiring Message For All

Indian Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the fatal helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, had advised schoolchildren to never lose hope in a letter he wrote after being awarded the Shaurya Chakra in August 2021.

Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Welcomes 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif To Family With Sweet Note

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally made their much-awaited wedding official, and their families are nothing but happy. Vicky Kaushal is seemingly very close to his younger brother Sunny Kaushal, and now it looks like Katrina Kaif also has a strong bond with him. Sunny Kaushal recently welcomed his "Parjai ji" (sister-in-law) Katrina to their family with an open heart.

Rajasthan: All 9 Omicron Patients Test Negative; Discharged From Jaipur Hospital

All the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been discharged from a government hospital in Jaipur after they tested negative for the disease twice, said Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Thursday.

Blinken Speaks To Jaishankar, Calls Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise 'great Loss' For Both Nations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke to EAM S Jaishankar to express his condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who lost their lives in a tragic chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. In a Tweet, Blinken informed about the phone call with Jaishankar and conveyed his condolences for the tragic death of India's first CDS. He called Rawat a “strong leader and advocate for India” and said that his demise is a “great loss” for both nations.

US Sanctions 15 Foreign Officials Under Magnitsky Act On Int'l Anti-Corruption Day

The United States Treasury Department on Thursday, 10 December, has issued sanctions on foreign officials accused of corruption on the occasion of International Anti-corruption Day. The government officials who have been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department included senior officials from El Salvador, Guatemala and Ukraine, the department informed in the press release. The sanctions have also been imposed against two companies from South Sudan.

Congress Launches 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' Song For UP Polls; Invoke Mahishasurmardini

Pitching women empowerment as its prime poll pitch, UP Congress launched its campaign song on Wednesday, based on the Hindu hymn - 'Mahishasurmardini stotra'. In the 2-minute video, Congress displays women working fearlessly in all fields of life- Army, dance, music, engineering, law, medicine etc. Sharing glimpses of Priyanka Vadra's face-off with UP police while visiting Hathras gang-rape victim's kin, Congress declares 'I am not weak, I am Durga, I am strong, I am a girl, I can fight'. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

A Dig At Rohit Sharma? RCB Posts Cryptic Message Of Support For Virat Kohli After ODI Sack

Virat Kohli's sacking as India's ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour came as a shock to everyone, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deciding to hand over the reins to Rohit Sharma. Following Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI skipper, IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message in support of their former skipper.

CDS Bipin Rawat Funeral Live Updates: Mortal Remains At His New Delhi Residence For Homage

The final journey of General Bipin Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to begin around 2 pm.

Omicron Scare: Expert Panel To Meet On Covishield Booster Dose Approval Today

Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Subject Expert Committee(SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard will conduct the first meeting regarding the coronavirus booster dose on Friday, 10th December, ANI cited sources. The meeting of the SEC comes after the Serum Institute of India had sought approval from the Drugs Controller General of India regarding the booster dose of the COVID-19. The SEC meeting is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on 10 December.

