Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mosque Attack In Afghanistan; Dravid To Coach Team India & More

'Shiv Sena Negotiated During Emergency', Says BJP As Uddhav Thackeray Targets RSS

Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the party's annual Dussehra rally on Friday. During his speech, Thackeray took a dig at his Party's former ally, BJP irking Maharashtra BJP leaders who in return responded to Thackeray's claims. The Shiv Sena and the BJP cut ties after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Read more here

US To Lift COVID Travel Ban For Fully Jabbed Travellers From 33 Countries; Details Here

The United States is all set to reopen international borders for fully COVID vaccinated foreign visitors from 33 countries from November 8, reported BBC. Ending the year-long COVID-related travel bans, the US will now allow travellers, who have completed double doses of vaccines against COVID-19, to enter the country via International flights and border crossings, the White House announced on Friday. However, the policy of arrival into the country will be "guided by public health, stringent and consistent," White House Spokesperson Kevin Munoz wrote on Twitter.

Read more here

China, Russia Developing 'new Bioweapons Alliance' To Counter US Influence, Hegemony

The People’s Republic of China and Russia are building a new bioweapons alliance to counter the US influence and hegemony as a part of the global strategy. The two superpowers are bolstering defense and cooperation to leverage their military power in Asia and corner Big Brother amid the regional rivalry and tussle for the geopolitical power. A report carried by The Times of Israel newspaper claims that the two nations have been developing alliances for biological weapons to corner the US. While the US accuses the PRC of spreading the novel coronavirus, which it claims, had leaked out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Beijing in a countermeasure has tightened its grip on the US by making appeals to the United Nations to ensure that the US abides by its convention on biological weapons.

Read more here

4 CRPF Jawans Injured At Raipur Railway Station After Detonator Blast In Train; Probe On

In a major development, four CRPF were injured on Saturday at Raipur Railway station after a detonator exploded in a train bogie at 6:30 AM. Sources state that the blast occurred inside the train while a detonator dummy cartridge box was being removed from the bogie. The injured - Chavan Vikas Laxman, Ramesh Lal, Ravindra Kar, Sushil, Dinesh Kumar Paikra - have been shifted to Sree Narayana Hospital in Raipur.

Read more here

Uddhav Thackeray Backs State Rights, Slams BJP On Aryan Khan Arrest, Lauds Mamata's Spirit

In a fiery address to Shiv Sainiks, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, slammed the BJP, NCB, Centre and defectors over a gamut of issues. Backing the Mumbai police, batting for states' rights, Hindutva and Mamata Banerjee's opposition to BJP, Maharashtra CM instructed his cadre to be ready to show what battle cry 'Har Har Mahadev' looks like to the powers in Delhi. Shiv Sena held its annual Dussehra rally at the Shanmukhananda auditorium instead of Shivaji Park, due to COVID restrictions.

Read more here

Rahul Dravid To Be Appointed As Team India's Head Coach, Will Replace Ravi Shastri: Report

It has been learned that Rahul Dravid will be appointed as Head coach of the Indian cricket team after the end of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Ravi Shastri would be stepping down from the position after the conclusion of the showpiece event.

Read more here

J&K: Top LeT Commander Umar Mustaq Khandey Trapped In Pampore Encounter

In a recent update to the anti-terror operations carried out in J&K, an encounter is underway at the Drangbal area of Pampore, Awantipora. According to Kashmir Zone Police, J&K Police and security forces are carrying out the encounter operations. IGP Kashmir informed that Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the top LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) commanders is trapped in the Pampore encounter. Umar was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Srinagar's Baghat region and was also part of other J&K terror crimes.

Read more here

United Kingdom: Counterterrorism Command Lead Probe In Conservative MP David Amess' Murder

UK’s counter-terrorism officers are leading the probe into the stabbing and killing of British Conservative lawmaker David Amess who was attacked at a local Catholic church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday while meeting constituents. "The investigation is in its very early stages and is being led by officers from the specialist counter-terrorism command," Ben-Julian Harrington, the force's chief constable, told Associated Press.

Read more here

EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Israel Next Week To Bolster Strategic Ties Between The Nations

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to visit Israel next week, as per social media posts by two top zionist diplomats. On Friday, Ambassador and Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Alan Ushpiz took to Twitter to wish Indians on the occasion of Dussehra. In his tweet, he also mentioned Jaishankar’s “important” visit to Israel and said that India was a close ally and a prominent strategic partner to the country.

Read more here

Afghanistan: Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Mosque Attack That Killed Dozens

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomber attack at a mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed dozens of people. Turkish public broadcaster TRT reported that the suicide bombers attacked a Shia mosque packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers in Kandhar province which killed at least 47 people and additionally injured 70 others. Separately, according to a statement posted by the Islamic State’s Amaq news agency, the group said that two IS fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

Read more here