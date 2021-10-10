Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mumbai Drug Bust Case; Lakhimpur Violence; Coal Crisis & More

India Achieves New COVID Vaccination Milestone; Completes Administration Of 95 Cr Jabs

In a massive development, India on Sunday, 10 October 2021, reached a new milestone by completing the administration of 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He further stated that the country is marching towards inoculating100 crore vaccine doses.

Read Full Story Here

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi Assures 'no Threat Of Disruption In Power Supply'

Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday assured that there is no danger or risk of disruption in the supply of power. Joshi made it public that India has a sufficient stock of 43 million tonnes of coal which can suffice the demand of the nation for 24 days.

Read Full Story Here

Russia: Light Aircraft Crashes In Tatarstan With At Least 20 On Board, Seven Rescued

A Turbolet aircraft owned by an aero club crashed in the city of Menzelinsk, Tatarstan on Sunday, 10 October, reported Russian news agency TASS citing a source from emergency services. As per the report, the source revealed that a Let-410 plane crashed around 9:11 Moscow time and that it had 20 people on board. The press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations told the agency that till now, seven people have been rescued.

Read Full Story Here

Amit Shah Explains Modi's 20 Yrs In Politics; Lists NDA Achievements, Opposition Disarray

Hailing PM Modi's journey from 3-time Gujarat CM to Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, reminisced his 20-year long journey from Gujarat BJP, to CM to PM. In an exclusive interview with the state-run Sansad TV, Shah explained how Modi strengthened BJP's grass-root level organisation in Gujarat leading to its first electoral victory in 1987. BJP has marked the 20-year journey of PM Modi with 'Seva Samarpan' programs across India.

Read Full Story Here

In Mumbai Cruise Drugs Bust Case, NCB Makes 20th Arrest; 2nd Foreign National Nabbed

In a significant development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made their 20th arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case after one of its teams nabbed a foreign peddler from Mumbai's Goregaon area on Sunday. According to the NCB, the arrested accused is a professional supplier and an important link in the case. Cocaine has been recovered from his possession. He is the second foreign national to be arrested after the Nigerian who was apprehended with 40 tablets of commercial quantity of Ecstasy on October 8. The Nigerian national will be in NCB custody till October 11.

Read Full Story Here

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Centre Over Lakhimpur Violence; 'shielding Minister's Son'

On Sunday, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Central government of 'shielding' Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence. The violence that broke out in Lakhimpur after a car, allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, mowed down the protesting farmers, leading to the death of 8 including four farmers. Arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT in the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence incident on Saturday, Ashish Mishra has been sent to judicial remand till October 11.

Read Full Story Here

Centre Approves Export Of 40 Lakh Doses Of Sputnik Light Vaccine To Russia

The central government on Sunday allowed the export of 40 lakh doses of Sputnik Light vaccine to Russia, as the vaccine being manufactured in India has not yet gained the emergency use authorisation by DCGI for domestic use. The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Russia, Sputnik Light is being manufactured by Indian Hetero Biopharma Limited had produced over a million Sputnik Light doses, which have a shelf life of six months.

Read Full Story Here

Kamal Nath Questions MP CM Chouhan Regarding Coal Shortage; 'What Arrangements Made?'

The Congress party on Sunday stoked fears over the shortage of coal in India, claiming that the nation was at the cusp of a 'big power crisis'. Taking to Twitter, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, and questioned him of his plans to handle the repercussions of coal crisis in the state.

Read Full Story Here

Divide In Karnataka BJP Again; Somanna, R Ashoka Fight Over Bengaluru Urban Candidature

Months after BS Yediyurappa resigned from the Chief Minister position, Karnataka BJP is again facing a crisis as two ministers are staking a claim for the post of minister-in-charge of Bengaluru Urban. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also deliberating on whom to choose. While slamming R Ashoka, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development V Somanna submitted his candidature for the important position in the capital city of Karnataka.

Read Full Story Here

Anurag Thakur Questions Hockey India's Decision To Withdraw From 2022 Commonwealth Games

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday slammed Hockey India over its unilateral decision to withdraw from the upcoming Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom. Thakur, while speaking to the press, said the hockey federation should have consulted the sports ministry and the government before making the decision to withdraw from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Thakur also hit out at the players saying if cricketers can play in IPL as well as the World Cup, why can't hockey players participate in the Asian and Commonwealth Games?

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republicworld