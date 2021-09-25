Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's UNGA Address; Goa Polls, Darrang Firing & More

PM Narendra Modi’s UNGA Address Live Streaming: When And How To Watch

After completing the Washington DC leg of his United States visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in New York to address the 76th session of the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), which was held virtually last year. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted informing India's "current membership of the UN Security Council lends even greater significance!" PM Modi will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

QUAD Joint Statement: Indo-Pacific Ties, Infrastructure Boost, 5G Tech Remain Focus Points

Following the first in-person Quad Summit, leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States issued a joint statement informing discussions that were carried in the crucial summit. US President Joe Biden talked about 'democratic progress between Quad countries while PM Modi spoke on the group's united efforts for the welfare of humanity. Meanwhile, Australia and Japan talked about "promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific".

Taliban Apologist Imran Khan At It Again, Urges World To 'strengthen' New Afghanistan Govt

Coming to the defence of the Taliban once again, Pakistan PM Imran Khan urged the global community to "strengthen" the new government in Afghanistan. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, he warned that Afghanistan will become a safe haven for terrorist organisations if the world refuses to provide aid to the war-torn country. Stressing the need to incentivise the Taliban to ensure that they abide by the promises which it made after seizing power in Afghanistan, he claimed that this was in the people's interest.

US President Joe Biden Backs India's Bid For UNSC Permanent Seat; What Will Be Its Impact?

In a development that can have a big impact, US President Joe Biden endorsed India's candidature for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The joint statement by the two sides read, "President Biden applauded India’s strong leadership during its UN Security Council Presidency in August 2021. In this context, President Biden also reiterated US support for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council and for other countries who are important champions of multilateral cooperation and aspire to permanent seats on the UN Security Council."

'World Coming To Realise Pakistan's Support To Terror Groups': Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the National Defence College Convocation ceremony on Saturday, where he remarked that there is a growing realisation of Pakistan and its active support to violent, radical and terror groups across the world. Rajnath Singh stated that the world was witnessing the destabilising effects of terror, like the fall of Afghanistan, where radical forces were attempting to gain legitimacy by creating new normals.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria Asserts Capacity-building Ahead Of 3rd COVID Wave Scare

Amid the speedy development in the vaccination pace across the country and the globe, the fear of another deadly COVID-19 outbreak still hovers over our heads. Acknowledging the bleak chances of India countering another massive COVID outbreak, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria, on Saturday, emphasised on boosting preparations to counter any future outbreak. He informed that along with government officials, he has been working to provide training to healthcare workers and increase capacity-building to deal with a third wave, if at all. He further added that Delhi's AIIMS has again topped as the No.1 medical college in the country.

WATCH: 'Vande Mataram': PM Modi Meets People Of Indian Diaspora Outside His Hotel In New York

After wrapping up his engagements in Washington, which included meetings with US President Joe Biden and Quad leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. Prime Minister Modi on Friday night (local time) greeted a large number of Indian-Americans, who gathered to meet him outside his hotel in New York, according to ANI. Chants of "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" greeted Prime Minister Modi as he interacted with people cheering for him.

Goa Polls: Rahul Gandhi Wants Congress To Start 'aggressive Campaign' Against BJP

In a key development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ordered the state unit of the party to conduct an aggressive campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. According to the party's official statement, Gandhi said this while chairing a meeting of senior Goa Congress and All India Congress Committee members (AICC).

Darrang Firing: Assam CM Himanta Sarma Alleges PFI Hand Into Anti-eviction Protests

Facing flak over the Darrang firing, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday alleged that Popular Front of India (PFI) was involved in the anti-eviction protests in Sipajhar. Sarma raised doubts over the large number of protestors who clashed with the police, when only 60 families were to be evicted. Two were killed and nine policemen were injured when Police opened fire at 800 protestors who were opposing the govt's anti-encroachment drive in Assam's Darrang district.

Farooq Abdullah Desires 'friendly' India-Taliban Ties; Blames US For Afghanistan Crisis

Reiterating his endorsement of the Taliban government, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah blamed the US for the crisis in Afghanistan on Saturday. While conceding that terrorism is a global menace, he indicated that the US is responsible for its spread because of its interventionist policy. According to him, India should not only engage with the new regime in the war-torn country but also develop friendly ties with the terror outfit in order to safeguard its $3 billion investment. Moreover, he dismissed the apprehension that the Taliban will eventually foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

Image: Republicworld