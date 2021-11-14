Top 10 Headlines: Bihar Journo Shot Dead; Sonu Sood's Sister To Contest Punjab Polls

Maharashtra: Section 144 Imposed In Pune Rural After Violence Reported In Several Places

Section 144 was imposed in Pune Rural on Sunday in view of violence in several parts of Maharastra over reports of a mosque being damaged and vandalised in the Kakraban area of the Gomati district in Tripura.

Read Full Story Here

UP polls 2022 | Yogi Adityanath Claims Chandragupta Maurya Defeated Alexander, But Not Called 'Great'

Stirring a controversy, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that Chandragupta Maurya's legacy had been distorted as he was not credited for defeating Greek conqueror Alexander. Addressing a 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan' in Lucknow, Adityanath claimed that while Alexander was hailed as 'great', Maurya was not termed 'great'. He added that if the truth was revealed, society would stand up and rebel.

Read Full Story Here

Zydus Cadila's Covid Vaccine To Be Administered Only To Adults As Of Now: Sources

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, which has been cleared by India's drug regulator for those aged 12 years and above, will only be administered to adults as of now under the government's national anti-coronavirus vaccination programme, sources said on Sunday.

Read Full Story Here

WHO Chief Calls For End Of Booster Shot 'scandal', Says Only 6% Africans Fully Vaccinated

At a press conference on Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the difference between global distribution of COVID-19 boosters and first shots to people in developing countries a scandal, as per the reports of CNBC. He stated that every day, six times more boosters are given globally than initial dosages in low-income nations. He further said that this is a scandal that must be brought to an end immediately.

Read Full Story Here

'Collective political will needed': COP26 Outcome 'a Compromise', 'not Enough' To Prevent Climate Disaster: UN Chief Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked on November 13 that the outcome of negotiations that took place at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow was "not enough". During the closing event of the UN Climate Change Conference, Guterres stated that the outcomes of the summit which have been accepted were a compromise.

Read Full Story Here

Amravati: Curfew To Stay For 4 Days; Maharashtra HM Assures 'situation Under Control'

In a recent update to the Amravati violence case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has announced a 4-day curfew in the city considering the situation. He has further ordered a complete shut down of the internet services to avoid circulating fake news or rumours. The violence first erupted when a mob managed to overpower police damaged shops and property in areas like Rajkamal Chowk and Gandhi Chowk.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Transfers First Installment Of PMAY-G To 1.47 Lakh Beneficiaries In Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the first installment of his flagship programme -- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) -- to the beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday. According to the information provided by the Prime Minister's Office, the 1st installment of more than Rs 700 crore will be directly credited to the bank accounts of more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries on the day.

Read Full Story Here

T20 World Cup Final: Sourav Ganguly Picks His Favourite Between New Zealand And Australia

Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has picked New Zealand to emerge victorious in what is expected to be an enthralling T20 World Cup final. Sourav Ganguly said he picked his favourites based on what he has seen and feels that the Kiwis have a lot of steel and it is time for them to win.

Read Full Story Here

Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika To Contest Punjab Polls; Party To Be Declared At 'right Time'

Sonu Sood has been linked to a political venture since his philanthropic activities during the COVID-19 made headlines across the country. The actor has time and again denied any political aspirations or affiliations whenever he has met a politician. However, his younger sister is now set to venture into politics.

Read Full Story Here

Bihar Journo Shot Dead Allegedly By JDU Min Leshi Singh's Nephew; Tejashwi Demands Ouster

In a shocking incident, a local journalist & ex-Zilla Parishad member in Purnia - Rintu Singh was shot dead in Sarsi PS area on Friday. The victim's family & relatives have staged a protest accusing JD(U) minister Leshi Singh to be responsible for the incident. The family has also alleged negligence by the SHO. Rinku Singh alias Vishwajit Kumar was Congress

Read Full Story Here