Top 10 Headlines: BJP Holds Protests Over PM Modi's Security Breach; Bulli Bai Case & More

Union Cabinet Assures 'big & Tough Decisions' Over PM Modi's Security Breach In Punjab

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised in Punjab, the Union Cabinet on Thursday assured that justice will be served in this matter as the Supreme Court has been moved and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sought a report on the massive security breach on Wednesday.

PM Modi's First Response On His Security Breach; Thanks President Kovind For Concern

In his first response to the security breach of his cavalcade in Punjab, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, termed his meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind a 'source of strength'. He said that he had thanked the President for his concern and good wishes. PM Modi met with President Ram Nath Kovind and gave him a first-hand briefing of the security breach and the latter expressed concern over it. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

Bulli Bai Case: Delhi Police Arrests App's Main Creator- 20-yr Old Bhopal Student

In a major development in the Bulli Bai case, Delhi police on Thursday, arrested a 20-year-old engineering student, terming him the main conspirator & creator of the offensive app and the administrator of the app's Twitter handle. Police claim that Neeraj Bishnoi (20), hails from Assam's Jorhat and is a B.Tech student of BTech student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal. Over 100 influential Muslim women have been 'auctioned' on open-source platform GitHub's 'Bulli Bai' app.

5 Explosive Letters Lay Bare PM's Security Lapse; Punjab Police Knew Of Blockade Threat

As the conspiracy behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozpur becomes clearer, Republic on Thursday accessed more evidence on the collusion between farmers unions and Punjab police in the incident. As per letters sent by the Punjab ADGP to district-level officials between January 3 and January 5, the state Police was made well aware of farmers plans to stage a dharna and block roads on the day of Prime Minister Modi's rally.

Punjab: 125 Passengers Flying In From Italy Test COVID-19 Positive At Amritsar Airport

In a major upsurge in COVID cases, 125 passengers flying in from Italy were found infected with the Coronavirus at Punjab’s Amritsar airport. Speaking to news agency ANI, Amritsar airport director VK Singh said on Thursday that the plane was carrying 179 passengers in total and all of them were tested at the airport upon arrival. In the pictures shared by ANI, a heavy crowd was seen at the airport gate and a number of ambulances were lined up at the spot.

BJP Stages Massive Protests Across India Over PM Modi's Security Breach; Slams Congress

In a major security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to poll-bound Punjab, his convoy on Wednesday was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur. Following the major lapse witnessed in the security of the PM, Bharatiya Janata Party has now launched a major protest against the Punjab government.

Khalistan Plot To Disrupt PM's Rally Accessed By Republic; SFJ Had Announced $100k Reward

In a massive development, Republic Media Network has accessed Khalistan's plot to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally that was planned two days prior to the scheduled rally. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had released a video asking people to block PM Modi. For this, the terrorist organisation had also announced a $100,000 reward.

Kazakhstan Unrest: Fuel Price Protest & Rebellion Rock Stability In Ex-Soviet Nation

Kazakhstan has declared a state of emergency as the scattered protests and rage linked to the fuel price hike flared into full-blown civil unrest across the central Asian nation prompting the embattled leader President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to call for urgent help from the CSTO, a post-Soviet military alliance which includes Russia. The repressive former Soviet country is witnessing large-scale violence as angry civilians torched the government buildings, ransacked the businesses, and hijacked at least five airplanes and entrance to the country’s Almaty airport, in an act that Tokayev decried as “terrorism.”

BKU Blames Centre For Sudden Change In PM Modi's Route; 'Had No Plans To Block PM's Rally'

The Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) has denied allegations that it had planned in advance to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade on the way to Ferozepur on Wednesday. The farmer union chief Surjit Singh Phool said that his faction was staging a routine protest in the district and was unaware that PM Modi was travelling by road.

US Says There'll Be No Progress With Russia If It Keeps A 'gun Pointed To Ukraine's Head'

On Wednesday, January 5, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that there will be no progress with Russia amid escalating tensions with the West as long as Moscow keeps a "gun pointed to Ukraine's head." Addressing a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the top US diplomat insisted that Washington is "fully committed" to working out a diplomatic solution with its European partners. However, he said that the success of upcoming discussions with Russia will depend only on Kremlin's intention to de-escalate.

