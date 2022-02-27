Top 10 Headlines: Russian Convoy Destroyed By Ukrainian Drone; UP Elections & More

Russia sets February 27, 6:30 PM IST as deadline for Ukraine to decide on talks in Belarus

As tension lingers, Russia gave a deadline to Ukraine on Sunday. By the said deadline fixed for 3 PM Ukrainian time - 6:30 PM IST- on February 27, Ukraine has to decide whether it is ready to meet for talks with Russia at Belarus. In a video, the Head of the Russian delegation in Belarus warned Ukraine, saying "We stand for peace. If they refuse talks, the responsibility will lie entirely with the Ukrainian side."

UP Election 2022 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voter turnout rises to 53.98%; PM addresses rally

Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will take place from 7 am to 6 pm today. As many as 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of the state are in the poll fray. Some of the key candidates include Keshav Prasad Maurya, Raja Bhaiya, Sanjay Sinh, Krishna Patel and Pallavi Patel. The results of these elections will be declared on March 10.

Kremlin's forces facing stiff resistance; Russian convoy destroyed by Ukrainian drone

Ukraine continues to put up stiff resistance against Russian forces and a Ukrainian drone has destroyed a Russian convoy. The visuals of the drone attack were shared by Ukraine’s Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook. Sharing the visuals, L-G Zaluzhnyi wrote, "Welcome to Hell! (sic)"

Ukraine moves ICJ, argues 'Russia manipulated notion of genocide to justify aggression'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday informed that the eastern European country has submitted its application against Russia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He requested an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity and expects trials to begin next week.

Manipur Elections 2022 Phase 1: From CM Biren Singh to NPP's Joykumar - 5 Key Battles

38 seats of the hilly tribal state of Manipur will go to polls on Monday - in its first phase of elections. The battle will see 'allies' BJP and NPP faceoff each other as Congress battles in the wake of mass defections. Manipur - whose 53% population belongs to Meitei community, 24% Naga and 16% Kuki seek to shed the tag of insurgency, revoke AFSPA and employment. The second phase of polls will be on March 5 and results on March 10.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine military captures three Russian soldiers in Kharkiv

As Russian troops are marching into various Ukrainian cities, Ukraine has captured three Russian soldiers in Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine. A visual of the captured soldiers were circulated on media channels, including Republic TV, showing three Russian troops detained by Kyiv's forces. The captured troops were questioned about their intentions. Earlier, a Russian soldier was asked why he had come to Ukraine, to which he said to capture the entire area.

Indian Embassy urges nationals to use Ukraine railways, issues important advisory

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an important advisory for all Indian nationals and students asking them to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of conflict. In the latest notice issued on February 27 2022, the Indian Embassy advised nationals to proceed towards western regions and use railways as a mode of transportation given that it was operational and safer. The Embassy also informed that Ukraine Railways are operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on a first come first serve basis.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian force gets large batch of missile from 'Western Partners'

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the latter's Air Force on Sunday said that it has received a large batch of air-to-air missiles from 'Western partners'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Ukrainian Air Force said that the air-to-air missiles are already in the use of its personnel on the ground. 'There's enough for every occupier', it said in the post.

Chhattisgarh CM urges Centre to step up evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine

With thousands of Indians stranded in the war-ravaged Ukraine as the war continues for the fourth day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday urged the Union government to evacuate Indian students stranded in conflict wrecked Kharkiv and Kyiv at the earliest. In a statement to ANI, Chhattisgarh CM urged the Central government to increase the number of evacuation planes.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's nephew Mubashir Azad joins BJP in Jammu and Kashmir

In another setback to Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, the party's youth leader Mubashir Azad joined the BJP on Sunday, February 27. Mubashir, an active Congress leader, is the nephew of former J&K Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad. He was formally inducted into the BJP today at the party headquarters in Jammu. Welcoming the young leader, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said his entry will boost the party cadre in the Union Territory.

(Image: Republic)