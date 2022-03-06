Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters Clear Rubble After Russia Bombs Airport In Ukraine; Watch

After the Ukrainian media on Sunday shared a video, claiming that the Vinnytsia International Airport has been bombed with a missile by Russian troops, Republic Media Network accessed visuals of the aftermath of the bombing from the airport, where debris clearing exercises were seen being carried out by firefighters.

This comes at a day when the Russian Defense Ministry informed that their troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson. The Russian Defence Ministry also announced that its military has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during the Special Military Operation. According to the ministry, Russian armed forces have taken down a large part of the Ukrainian military infrastructure, including 778 tanks and 279 field artillery and mortars.

On Saturday, Moscow had declared a partial ceasefire and also announced a route to allow citizens to escape. But hours later, the ceasefire was called off as Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities and shot down four Su-27 Jets. Ever since the war began on February 24, Russian forces have reportedly destroyed 69 aircraft on the ground and 21 in air.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed his plan to attend a diplomacy forum in Antalya next week, according to Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The diplomacy forum will take place on March 11-13. World leaders, scholars, media and experts have also been invited. However, there is no confirmation from Ukraine if it would be able to attend the diplomacy forum amid the ongoing attack by Russia.

Over 1.3 million people flee war-torn Ukraine

According to the latest UN data, over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. As per the data released by UNHCR, 1,368,864 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries. Around 756,303 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries had agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire which was called off hours later.