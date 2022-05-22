Zelenskyy Reiterates Calls For Heavy Weapons, Asserts 'we're Not Waging A War On Russia'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, reiterated calls for heavy weapons supply to his country’s army. Speaking alongside Portuguese PM António Costa, the 44-year-old leader stressed that Kyiv wasn’t looking to attack the Russian Federation with weapons, however, was instead trying to safeguard its own territories. On Saturday, Costa became the latest leader to visit the war-torn country.

“Everybody is afraid that Ukriane will somehow attack the Russian Federation. I want to remind everyone that we are waging war on our own territory. Donbas being occupied territory of Russia, has already become accustomed that Russian passports being issued there. We would like to say that it is not a very good custom”. He then asserted that it was Ukrainian territory and “we are going step-by-step and will go further to liberate our territories”.

“We cannot pay the price of tens or hundreds of thousands of lives, so we ask you to help us. These multiple launch rocket systems, which stand in some countries, just stand still - they are the key to our survival,” Zelenskyy said referring to US’ resistance to providing long-range rockets.

'We don't need alternatives': Zelenskyy on delaying Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelenskyy also slammed the European Union for delaying Ukraine’s accession to the group. “We do not need certain opportunities or technical capabilities to access other finances. We do not need alternatives to EU membership. We do not need those compromises because believe us, these will be compromises not between Europe and Ukraine but between Europe and the Russian Federation. I am absolutely sure of that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also signalled readiness for new talks if Mariupol troops are not harmed. Earlier last week, he said that Ukrainian troops from Azovstal must return home as part of a prisoner exchange. Zelenskyy stated at a press conference that the Mariupol defenders who were withdrawn from the Azovstal plant, which had been blocked by Russian troops, should be exchanged, European Pravda reported.

(Image: Facebook/@VolodymyrZelenskyy)