Russia-Ukraine War: SBU Building In Chernihiv On Fire After Shelling From Russian Forces

A massive fire engulfed SBU headquarters in Ukraine's Chernіgіv on Friday after two shells hit it. Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is Ukraine's law-enforcement authority and main government security agency in counterintelligence activity and combating terrorism.

According to local newspaper Suspilne Chernihiv, "The building of the regional SBU set on fire. The fire engulfed the roof. Recall that two shells hit there."

The Ukrainian military is reporting significant fighting in the capital city Kyiv's northwest region as Russia tries to invade deeper. Russia's plan is to break through with tank columns from the side of Chernihiv and Ivankiv to Kyiv.

Ukrainian said that it has destroyed about 20 Russian tanks in Mena direction in Chernіgіv region. "Units of the Operational Command ‘North’ destroyed about 20 enemy tanks in Mena direction in Chernihiv region. The losses in manpower are being clarified," the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces informed.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday with a series of missile strikes, many on key government and military bases, quickly followed by a three-pronged ground assault.

According to Ukrainian and US officials, Russian forces were attacking from the east toward Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014; and from Belarus to the north.

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Ready To Send Delegation For Talks With Kyiv

Kremlin has announced that President Vladimir Putin has agreed to send a delegation to hold talks with Kyiv. According to reports, the Russian president is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that they would be willing to resume negotiations through diplomatic channels if Ukraine's army agrees to lay down weapons. "We suggested talking about security guarantee last December with Zelenskyy. We want to have joint talks and make joint efforts to look forward to a joint security guarantee. He is well aware of the facts involving Ukraine, and should not pass on the blame at Russia," Lavrov said.