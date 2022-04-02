Ukraine-Russia War: Greek Activists Throw Paint On NATO Artillery; Watch

Amid Russia's intensifying offensive in Ukraine, a video has emerged that shows activists in Greece throwing paint on NATO armoured vehicles. Notably, railway workers have refused to transport the US and NATO armoured vehicles from the port of Alexandra Pulis to the borders of Ukraine. People who blatantly refused to support NATO and the US have come out and can be seen throwing paint on the vehicles.

The visuals show two activists standing on the right-hand side waiting for the NATO artillery. As soon as the NATO armoured vehicles arrive, they start throwing paint on the NATO artillery. NATO and several other countries have pledged to extend military and financial aid to the war-inflicted nation. However, the visuals speak of a different truth showing activists in Greece wanting to stop any kind of support coming in for Ukraine.

Ukraine alleges Russian troops abducted Tavriya Mayor

Amid ongoing Russian military aggression in Ukraine, the former Soviet nation has alleged that Tavriya mayor Mykola Rizak has been abducted by the Russian forces, Tavriysk Town Council reported.

According to several local reports, he was not seen in the city after the Russian forces detained him on April 1. "The mayor of Tavriysk was captured by the Russians. Since the evening of the first of April, there is no information about the location of the mayor of Tavriysk, Mykola Rizak. He was detained by the Russian military," a message posted on Tavriyska territorial community group on Facebook read.

'154 residential buildings, 27 kindergartens destroyed by Russia': Kyiv

Ukraine has claimed that Russian troops have destroyed nearly 154 residential buildings, 20 private properties, 27 kindergartens, as well as 44 schools since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24. As the war transcended into the 38th day, the administration further stated that in the capital city, a team of specialists is currently examining the extent of the damage to the infrastructures.

Additionally, Ukraine has been putting up a brave fight against Russian forces. A day after Russian forces left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site, the Ukrainian flag is again visible over the plant. As per the officials of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the operating personnel of the station raised it on April 2.