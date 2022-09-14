Zelenskyy 'shocked' After Visiting Recaptured City Of Izium, Compares Devastation To Bucha

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the 'liberated' city of Izium on Wednesday, September 14. Zelenskyy watched as Ukraine's flag was hoisted in the recaptured city and remarked that he is 'shocked' by what he has seen on his visit to the region. The visit to Izium comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has continued for more than 200 days.

"What we see is shocking, although we have already seen this in Bucha, in the first de-occupied territories. Likewise, destroyed buildings, killed people," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian President further said, "Unfortunately, this is part of our history today. And this is part of the modern Russian nation – what they did," according to the statement released on Ukraine President's website.

Notably, Russian forces withdrew from Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv in March. After Russian forces pulled out from Bucha, the Ukrainian authorities highlighted the tragedies allegedly inflicted by Moscow's troops on innocent civilians. The embattled President stressed that the people of all temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine, including Crimea, should know that Ukraine will return in those regions. He said that even though he does not know "when exactly" Ukraine will return to those parts, all occupied parts will eventually rejoin Kyiv.

"We should send signals to our people who, unfortunately, are still under occupation. And my signal to the people in Crimea: we know that these are our people, and it is a terrible tragedy that they have been under occupation for more than eight years. We will return there. I don't know when exactly. But we have plans, and we will return there, because this is our land and our people," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has 'liberated' more than 6000 square kilometres of its regions from Russian forces. In a Facebook post, Zelenskyy informed that Balakliya was the first city to be liberated during the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the nation.

During his visit to Izium, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to international partners for sending investigators and prosecutors to Ukraine for gathering information related to crimes committed by Russian forces in the reclaimed parts. He also expressed confidence that there will be verdicts and tribunals over the issue.

Earlier on September 13, Zelenskyy said that "stabilization measures" have been put in place in liberated regions. He underscored that sabotage groups are being identified, collaborators are being detained and "full security is being restored." The statement of Zelenskyy comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 200 days.

