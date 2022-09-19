Last Updated:

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral LIVE: Coffin Lowered Into Royal Vault At St George's Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, died after 70 years on the throne on September 8. She was 96. According to Buckingham Palace, the State Funeral of the monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19, at 11 AM local time.

Written By
Digital Desk
Queen Elizabeth Funeral Live Updates

Image; AP

pointer
22:29 IST, September 19th 2022
Queen's coffin lowered into royal vault at St George's Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, at the conclusion of her committal service.

The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the British royal household, broke a rod known as the “wand of office” as the royal family and hundreds of mourners bid a final farewell to the late monarch.

Andrew Parker, who is the former head of Britain's domestic secret service MI5, broke the white rod and placed it on the queen's coffin. The ritual symbolises the end of his service to the monarch.

Earlier David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, paid tribute to the queen, telling 800 mourners gathered at the chapel about the queen as “someone whose uncomplicated yet profound Christian faith bore so much fruit.” He said: “In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope.”

 

(Source: PTI)

pointer
21:53 IST, September 19th 2022
King Charles III's Last Written Words To His Mother In Card Atop Queen's Coffin Revealed

As Britain and the world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, King Charles wrote a goodbye message for his beloved mother. A card placed on top of the Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey carried a heartfelt final message from the King. Handwritten by King Charles III, the note read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,"Sky News reported. 

 

Read full story 

pointer
21:52 IST, September 19th 2022
Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

The Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II began today at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. It will end with the coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault.

pointer
20:53 IST, September 19th 2022
Committal service begins at Windsor

The Committal service has begun in Windsor. It is being conducted by David Conner, the Dean of Windsor. Nearly 800 people are present in St George's Chapel. 

pointer
20:48 IST, September 19th 2022
Queen's funeral procession arrives at St George's Chapel

Queen's funeral procession has arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor where she will be laid to rest. The state  Hearse is carrying the coffin to the West Steps of the chapel where the Queen's mother, father, and sister are all buried. 

pointer
20:21 IST, September 19th 2022
Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska pays tribute to late Queen

Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, paid tribute to the late Queen. "A great honor for me to be present at the farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of all Ukrainians. Her attention to Ukraine was an important signal of support. She wished us better times and shared our desire for freedom. We will always remember it with deep gratitude," she wrote on Twitter. 

 

pointer
20:05 IST, September 19th 2022
Queen's husband Prince Philip's coffin to be moved from Royal Vault

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The late Duke's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault under Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021, following his funeral service. In the aftermath of the committal service, the Queen will momentarily accompany him there. However, both will be transferred later this evening to King George VI Memorial Chapel for a private burial service, as per Sky News. 

pointer
19:28 IST, September 19th 2022
US President Joe Biden departs London after attending Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden departed the United Kingdom hours after  Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ended at Westminster Abbey. He had travelled from Washington to London with First Lady Jill Biden to attend the funeral.

pointer
19:28 IST, September 19th 2022
Spider spotted crawling on Queen's coffin, netizens call it 'luckiest spider in the world'

As the world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, a spider was spotted on top of a letter placed on the coffin of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. People watching Queen Elizabeth's funeral also noticed the spider during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The tiny creature was seen crawling across a piece of card placed on the Queen's coffin alongside the crown and a floral display.

Read more here. 

 

pointer
19:03 IST, September 19th 2022
Former US President Barack Obama pays tribute to the late Queen

Former US President Barack Obama paid tribute to the late Queen and recalled her meeting with the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch. "Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing (sic)," he wrote in a Twitter post. 

 

 

pointer
18:41 IST, September 19th 2022
Here's what the heartfelt note from King Charles on top of Queen's coffin says

As Britain and the world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, King Charles wrote a goodbye message for her beloved mother. A card placed on top of the Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey carried a heartfelt final message from the King. Handwritten by King Charles III, the note read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R," Sky News reported. 

Image: AP

 

pointer
18:26 IST, September 19th 2022
Queen's coffin departs for Windsor Castle

The Queen's hearse, carrying the coffin, is on its way to Windsor Castle where Her Majesty will be laid to rest. In order to offer more people an opportunity to see the coffin, the hearse will presumably travel along major roads rather than on highways. The route has been closed for the procession.

pointer
17:50 IST, September 19th 2022
Queen's coffin passes by Buckingham Palace for the last time

The Queen's coffin has passed by Buckingham Palace for the very last time. The staff members of the palace paid tribute to her.  

pointer
17:27 IST, September 19th 2022
Northern Ireland: Hundreds of people watch Queen's funeral on big screens

In Northern Ireland's Belfast city, hundreds of people gathered to witness the state funeral of the late Queen on big screens. While watching the service, some mourners sat on blankets or folding chairs, while others stood in front of the civic building in the capital city. 

pointer
17:16 IST, September 19th 2022
Buckingham Palace staff members gather to pay last respect to late Queen

Staff from Buckingham Palace have gathered in front of the building in a queue to pay their last respect to the Queen. The staff is gathered in front of the Queen's official palace, including chefs, butlers, and police officers. The procession will be passing by the palace on its way to Windsor. 

pointer
17:03 IST, September 19th 2022
Queen's funeral procession set for Wellington Arch


The Queen's funeral procession has set for Wellington Arch, where the coffin will be loaded into the state hearse and driven to Windsor for a committal service at St. George's Chapel. The Armed Forces are stationed along the path from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill.

pointer
16:50 IST, September 19th 2022
King Charles III leads royal family behind Queen's coffin

The royal family is being led in a solemn procession behind the Queen's coffin by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. As the family passed, many mourners bowed their heads in respect.

pointer
16:46 IST, September 19th 2022
Queen's coffin departs Westminster Abbey as procession gets over

The late monarch's funeral has been completed, and the coffin is now being removed from Westminster Abbey. The Queen will then make her last journey through London to Wellington Arch, where she will be laid to rest.

Image: AP

 

pointer
16:41 IST, September 19th 2022
British national anthem sung at Westminster Abbey

The United Kingdom's national anthem, "God Save the King," has been sung inside Westminster Abbey as Queen's funeral comes to an end. The Queen's coffin will soon be taken out of the abbey. 

pointer
16:34 IST, September 19th 2022
Westminister's dean David Hoyle pronounces blessings for the late Queen

The Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle, is pronouncing the blessing for the departed soul. He said, "God grant to the living grace; to the departed rest; to the Church, The King, the Commonwealth, and all people, peace and concord, and to us sinners, life everlasting; and the blessing of God almighty, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, be among you and remain with you always. Amen," as per CNN. 

pointer
16:30 IST, September 19th 2022
Choir and congregation sing the third hymn at Queen's funeral

The third hymn, 'Love divine, All loves excelling', which has a Welsh tune, was sung by the choir and congregation. It was also performed during the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011. James O'Donnell, a former organist of the abbey, is credited for the composition.

pointer
16:25 IST, September 19th 2022
Over 2,000 attend Queen's state funeral

More than 2000 mourners are in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral. They have gathered to pay their last respect to the UK's longest-serving monarch. 

 

pointer
16:21 IST, September 19th 2022
Archbishop of Canterbury gives commendation at the Queen's funeral

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, is now giving the commendation at the Queen's funeral. "Let us commend to the mercy of God, our maker and redeemer, the soul of Elizabeth, our late Queen," he stated, as per Sky News. 

pointer
16:15 IST, September 19th 2022
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss reads from the Gospel of John at Queen's funeral

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss read from the Gospel of John. She read the second lesson from John 14: 1–9.
"Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you," Truss reads.

"I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know."

"Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. If ye had known me, ye should have known my Father also: and from henceforth ye know him, and have seen him."

"Philip saith unto him, Lord, shew us the Father, and it sufficeth us. Jesus saith unto him, Have I been so long time with you, and yet hast thou not known me, Philip? He that hath seen me hath seen the Father," she read, as per CNN.

pointer
16:09 IST, September 19th 2022
Archbishop of Canterbury gives sermon, hails Queen's commitment

The sermon at the Queen's state funeral is currently being delivered by the Most Reverend and Right Honorable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. Rarely has such a commitment been so effectively kept, he said of the Queen's promise to devote her life to helping the UK and Commonwealth when she turned 21. 

"Rarely has such a promise been so well kept. People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten. The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us," he added.

 

 

pointer
15:46 IST, September 19th 2022
In Pics: What's happening at Queen's funeral
Image: AP
iMAGE: ap
iMAGE: ap
iMAGE: ap
iMAGE: ap

 

pointer
15:42 IST, September 19th 2022
Members of Royal Family follow coffin down Westminster Abbey aisle

The members of the Royal Family are now following the Queen's coffin down the central aisle of Westminster Abbey. King Charles III is directly behind the Queen's coffin.

iMAGE: ap

 

pointer
15:38 IST, September 19th 2022
Watch: LIVE coverage of Queen's funeral on Republic TV

 

pointer
15:36 IST, September 19th 2022
Choir of Westminster Abbey sang lines which is used at every state funeral

The Choir of Westminster Abbey sang lines, known as The Sentences, from Revelation 14:13 set to music written by William Croft and used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.

Image: Republic

 

pointer
15:30 IST, September 19th 2022
 Queen Elizabeth II's coffin entered Westminster Abbey

 Queen Elizabeth II's coffin entered Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service.

COMMENT