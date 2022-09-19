Queen Elizabeth II Funeral LIVE: Coffin Lowered Into Royal Vault At St George's Chapel

Quick links:
Image; AP
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, at the conclusion of her committal service.
The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the British royal household, broke a rod known as the “wand of office” as the royal family and hundreds of mourners bid a final farewell to the late monarch.
Andrew Parker, who is the former head of Britain's domestic secret service MI5, broke the white rod and placed it on the queen's coffin. The ritual symbolises the end of his service to the monarch.
Earlier David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, paid tribute to the queen, telling 800 mourners gathered at the chapel about the queen as “someone whose uncomplicated yet profound Christian faith bore so much fruit.” He said: “In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope.”
As Britain and the world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, King Charles wrote a goodbye message for his beloved mother. A card placed on top of the Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey carried a heartfelt final message from the King. Handwritten by King Charles III, the note read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,"Sky News reported.
The Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II began today at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. It will end with the coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault.
The Committal service has begun in Windsor. It is being conducted by David Conner, the Dean of Windsor. Nearly 800 people are present in St George's Chapel.
Queen's funeral procession has arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor where she will be laid to rest. The state Hearse is carrying the coffin to the West Steps of the chapel where the Queen's mother, father, and sister are all buried.
Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, paid tribute to the late Queen. "A great honor for me to be present at the farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of all Ukrainians. Her attention to Ukraine was an important signal of support. She wished us better times and shared our desire for freedom. We will always remember it with deep gratitude," she wrote on Twitter.
A great honor for me to be present at the farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of all Ukrainians. Her attention to 🇺🇦 was an important signal of support. She wished us better times and shared our desire for freedom. We will always remember it with deep gratitude. pic.twitter.com/4DJqhLbIUn— Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) September 19, 2022
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The late Duke's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault under Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021, following his funeral service. In the aftermath of the committal service, the Queen will momentarily accompany him there. However, both will be transferred later this evening to King George VI Memorial Chapel for a private burial service, as per Sky News.
US President Joe Biden departed the United Kingdom hours after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ended at Westminster Abbey. He had travelled from Washington to London with First Lady Jill Biden to attend the funeral.
As the world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, a spider was spotted on top of a letter placed on the coffin of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. People watching Queen Elizabeth's funeral also noticed the spider during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The tiny creature was seen crawling across a piece of card placed on the Queen's coffin alongside the crown and a floral display.
The most famous spider in the world right now. #queensfuneral #QueenElizabethIIMemorial pic.twitter.com/h0pj8a3XNN— RK_CR7 (@Petta_RKCR7) September 19, 2022
Former US President Barack Obama paid tribute to the late Queen and recalled her meeting with the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch. "Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing (sic)," he wrote in a Twitter post.
Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing. pic.twitter.com/pHzpUJwgYb— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2022
The Queen's hearse, carrying the coffin, is on its way to Windsor Castle where Her Majesty will be laid to rest. In order to offer more people an opportunity to see the coffin, the hearse will presumably travel along major roads rather than on highways. The route has been closed for the procession.
The Queen's coffin has passed by Buckingham Palace for the very last time. The staff members of the palace paid tribute to her.
In Northern Ireland's Belfast city, hundreds of people gathered to witness the state funeral of the late Queen on big screens. While watching the service, some mourners sat on blankets or folding chairs, while others stood in front of the civic building in the capital city.
Staff from Buckingham Palace have gathered in front of the building in a queue to pay their last respect to the Queen. The staff is gathered in front of the Queen's official palace, including chefs, butlers, and police officers. The procession will be passing by the palace on its way to Windsor.
The Queen's funeral procession has set for Wellington Arch, where the coffin will be loaded into the state hearse and driven to Windsor for a committal service at St. George's Chapel. The Armed Forces are stationed along the path from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill.
The royal family is being led in a solemn procession behind the Queen's coffin by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. As the family passed, many mourners bowed their heads in respect.
The late monarch's funeral has been completed, and the coffin is now being removed from Westminster Abbey. The Queen will then make her last journey through London to Wellington Arch, where she will be laid to rest.
The United Kingdom's national anthem, "God Save the King," has been sung inside Westminster Abbey as Queen's funeral comes to an end. The Queen's coffin will soon be taken out of the abbey.
The Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle, is pronouncing the blessing for the departed soul. He said, "God grant to the living grace; to the departed rest; to the Church, The King, the Commonwealth, and all people, peace and concord, and to us sinners, life everlasting; and the blessing of God almighty, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, be among you and remain with you always. Amen," as per CNN.
The third hymn, 'Love divine, All loves excelling', which has a Welsh tune, was sung by the choir and congregation. It was also performed during the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011. James O'Donnell, a former organist of the abbey, is credited for the composition.
More than 2000 mourners are in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral. They have gathered to pay their last respect to the UK's longest-serving monarch.
#BREAKING | More than 2000 mourners attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral. Tune in watch LIVE: https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/5fdWV27Rwt— Republic (@republic) September 19, 2022
Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, is now giving the commendation at the Queen's funeral. "Let us commend to the mercy of God, our maker and redeemer, the soul of Elizabeth, our late Queen," he stated, as per Sky News.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss read from the Gospel of John. She read the second lesson from John 14: 1–9.
"Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you," Truss reads.
"I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know."
"Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. If ye had known me, ye should have known my Father also: and from henceforth ye know him, and have seen him."
"Philip saith unto him, Lord, shew us the Father, and it sufficeth us. Jesus saith unto him, Have I been so long time with you, and yet hast thou not known me, Philip? He that hath seen me hath seen the Father," she read, as per CNN.
The sermon at the Queen's state funeral is currently being delivered by the Most Reverend and Right Honorable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. Rarely has such a commitment been so effectively kept, he said of the Queen's promise to devote her life to helping the UK and Commonwealth when she turned 21.
"Rarely has such a promise been so well kept. People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten. The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us," he added.
‘Rarely has such a promise been so well kept’— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
The Archbishop of Canterbury today gave the Sermon at Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral: pic.twitter.com/EyIgSCjtVd
The members of the Royal Family are now following the Queen's coffin down the central aisle of Westminster Abbey. King Charles III is directly behind the Queen's coffin.
The Choir of Westminster Abbey sang lines, known as The Sentences, from Revelation 14:13 set to music written by William Croft and used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin entered Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service.