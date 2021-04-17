Family Of Jaswinder Singh, Who Killed In US Mass Shooting, Calls For Thorough Probe

Four Sikhs were killed among the eight people shot by a former employee at FedEx facility in Indianapolis on late Thursday night (local time). The names of victims released by the Marion County Coroner's Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) on April 16 included Amarjeet Johal (66), Jasvinder Kaur (64), Amarjit Sekhon (48) and Jaswinder Singh (68). The first three deceased are women. Karli Smith (19), Samaria Blackwell (19), Matthew R. Alexander (32) and John Weisert (74) were also killed by the shooter identified by the police as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, of Indianapolis.

Jaswinder Singh’s son Jatinder Singh and nephew Dalbir Singh talked exclusively with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy. Jatinder said that his brother and father migrated to the United States eight years ago and Dalbir denounced the entire incident saying it is “very sad” that such a thing happened with their family members and called for thorough investigation.

He also said that the family wishes Jaswinder’s body is able to reach India amid COVID-19 and that they should receive as much help as possible in the given situation. Jaswinder’s nephew requested the US government to thoroughly investigate so their next of kin do not have to face such brutality.

EAM Jaishankar 'deeply shocked'

Expressing shock at the entire incident, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said on April 17, "Deeply shocked by the shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate is in touch with the Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders." The Indian Embassy also offered "heartfelt condolences" to the families of those who lost their lives in the shocking shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Deeply shocked by the shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate @IndiainChicago is in touch with the Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 17, 2021

Details of all four Sikh victims

The mass shooting left the families of the victims shocked and the Indian-Americans working at the FedEx facility in the United States have expressed their anger, clubbed with fear and anxiety. Komal Chauhan, the granddaughter of one of the deceased, Amarjeet Johal, was quoted as saying by the New York Post saying that “enough is enough, our community has been through enough trauma.”

She added, “I am heartbroken to confirm that my naniji (maternal grandmother), Amarjeet Kaur Johal, is among those killed in the senseless shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis” before adding that a number of her family members work at the particular Indianapolis facility and are left traumatized by the incident. “My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere,” Chohan said.

Another victim, Jaswinder Singh as per the news agency PTI report was due to receive his first paycheck at the FedEx facility this month and was working the night shift. His relative, Harjap Singh Dhillon told New York Times that Singh “was a simple man. He used to pray and meditate a lot, and he did community service.”

Amarjit Sekhon had started working at the facility nearly six months ago and has left behind two teenage sons who are struggling to deal with the gruesome incident of Thursday night. Sekhon’s niece, Rimpi Girn was quoted in a report saying she was still battling with the loss of her younger son. She said, “We can’t even think of what to tell him. All of a sudden last night his mom went to work, and she never came back today.”

As per reports, Jasvinder Kaur used to travel with Sekhon for her night shifts at FedEx was to attend her granddaughter’s second birthday celebrations on April 17. Girn, who is also Kaur’s relative told the media publication, “And today we’re gathering to plan a funeral.” NYT also quoted Kamal Jawandha who thought it is a miracle that both his parents who worked at the FedEx Indianapolis facility escaped unhurt following the mass shooting.

As per the report, Jawandha’s father had brought food for his mother when the shooting began. His mother, inside the facility, reportedly hid inside the bathroom. “She’s in deep sadness. She could not sleep. She just can’t stop shaking. She can’t believe this kind of thing would happen here,” Jawandha was quoted as saying by the NYT.

FBI interviewed FedEx mass shooter in 2020

While Maninder Walia, a community member told the local WRTV channel that it was ‘too early to say anything’ about Indian -Americans being targetted in the area, the FBI said on April 15 that FedEx mass shooter, Brandon Scott Hole, 19, was interviewed by the agents in 2020 when his mother called the police say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.”

The Thursday incident is the latest blow to the Asian community in the US following the mass shooting of six people of Asian descent were killed in a mass shooting in the Atlanta area. The names of the victims were released by police less than 24 hours after the FedEx shooting who belonged to the community that has witnessed several attacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hole had reportedly started firing randomly in the parking lot of the FedEx facility late Thursday, killing four before entering the building and then shooting four more people. The 19-year-old then turned the gun on himself. Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt told a news conference that he did not know if Hole owned the gun legally.

“There was no confrontation with anyone that was there,” he said. “There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting.”

(Image credits: The Associated Press)