Visuals Of US Airstrike Against ISIS-K Accessed, Kabul Attack 'planner' Eliminated

In the aftermath of the Kabul Airport blasts, the United States on Friday avenged the death of the 13 US servicemen by carrying out a drone strike against ISIS-K in Afghanistan's Nangarhar. In less than 48 hours, the US has claimed to have eliminated the ISIS-K 'mastermind' was involved in planning the attacks against the US in Kabul. Republic TV on Saturday accessed visuals of US airstrikes and the damage that they inflicted.

The US drone is said to have struck a house in eastern Nangarhar province Qala-e-Naghrak 7th District, as per Afghanistan's Asvaka News Agency. The drone attack by the US military took place at 12.AM. In the images accessed by Republic TV, the damage of the drone attack can be clearly observed. The drone has dug a deep hole in the ground at the spot where it reportedly landed.

The United States military on Friday struck back against the ISIS-K in the aftermath of the devastating twin blasts at the Kabul Airport. The strikes come in response to the death of 13 US servicemen who were involved in the evacuation operations at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. At least 169 Afghans including several children, who were lodged at the gates of the airport to escape the Taliban regime, also lost their lives in the attack. Sharing details of the drone strikes that targeted the ISIS-K planner, the Pentagon in a statement said that as per initial indications, the target had been eliminated.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said in a statement, "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden issued a strong statement over the Kabul blasts vowing to avenge the deaths and make those responsible for it pay. "To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm know this. We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on," said Biden holding Islamic State (IS)-affiliated extremists responsible for the incident.