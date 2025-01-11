Search icon
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • BYD Sealion 7 to Debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here's Everything That You Need to Know

Published 17:31 IST, January 11th 2025

BYD Sealion 7 to Debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here's Everything That You Need to Know

BYD India will be showcasing the Sealion 7 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The automaker has revealed the timeline of launch as well.

Reported by: Auto Desk
BYD Sealion 7 | Image: BYD

BYD Sealion 7 in India: BYD India will be showcasing its electric performance SUV, the Sealion 7 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The EV manufacturer will launch this model in the Q1 of 2025 and will be the fifth model for India. The other models at the Expo which will be on showcase are the Seal, Atto 3, and the eMax 7.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BYD Sealion 7:

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed Online: India Launch soon?

BYD Sealion 7 Design:

The design of the BYD Sealion 7 is curvy. It has a similar design of the LED headlamps as the Seal. The Sealion 7 has air curtains on the bumpers to enhance the aerodynamics of the electric SUV. On the side, it is likely to have flush door handles and a sloping roofline, which gives it a coupe-styling. At the rear, it has a connected LED DRL and taillamp with powered taillgate.

BYD Sealion 7 Specifications:

According to BYD, the motor can reach a maximum of 23,000RPM. It is available in an AWD powertrain and has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds. It is powered by the blade battery. The international variant is available with three battery packs. It is still unknown which battery pack will make to India.

Also Read: Vinfast VF7 and VF9 to Debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Recent Launch from BYD in India:

BYD India recently introduced their eMax 7 for the Indian market. The eMax 7 is the facelift version of the E6, and it is now available in a seven-seater configuration. The EV MPV, eMax 7 has updated exteriors, interiors and a bunch of features on offer. Additionally, the eMax 7 is equipped with blade battery technology, and is equipped with a 71.2 kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 530 km on a single charge.

Bharat Mobility Expo Details:

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is scheduled from January 17, 2025 to January 22, 2025 at multiple locations in Delhi NCR. 


 

Updated 17:31 IST, January 11th 2025

