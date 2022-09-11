Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 11 ,2022
2022 Italian Grand Prix: 5 biggest predictions that could come into force at Monza
Image: AP
The reigning world champion Max Verstappen heads into the F1 Italian GP 2022 as the favorite to win the race, after winning the last four rounds.
Image: AP
Having qualified 2nd on Saturday, Verstappen will start the race from P7 due to a five-place grid penalty.
Image: AP
Charles Leclerc qualified on pole at Ferrari’s home ground and is the next favorite to win the Italian GP 2022.
Image: AP
Leclerc has won three races so far and has missed out on a few more due to reliability issues, poor strategy calls, and crashes.
Image: AP
British driver George Russell is expected to pick up his 7th podium finish for Mercedes of 2022 at the Italian GP.
Image: @mercedesamgf1/Instagram
Russell qualified 6th but will start the race from the front of the grid at P2 due to penalties on Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.
Image: AP
Carlos Sainz can make a stellar comeback from the back of the grid. He qualified at P3 during Quaifying on Saturday.
Image: AP
Given Ferrari’s pace and Sainz’s race craft, the Spaniard might fight for his 8th podium finish of the year against Russell.
Image: AP
Nick de Veries eyes maiden points finish in his Formula 1 debut at Monza.
Image: @williamsracing/Instagram
De Veries has replaced Williams’ Alex Albon for the weekend and will start the race at P8 behind Verstappen due to penalties on other drivers.
Image: @williamsracing/Instagram
