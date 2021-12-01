5 players who could be picked before IPL 2022 auctions
While KL Rahul had a difficult time as the skipper of PBKS, he yet contributed with some excellent performances with the bat.
Even though Hardik Pandya had limited game time last season due to his injury, he has demonstrated his worth as a quality all-rounder in previous seasons.
Although David Warner was dropped from the SRH side last season, he continues to be a valuable player considering his excellent performances at the T20 World Cup for Australia.
RCB shockingly did not retain Yuzvendra Chahal even though he picked up 18 wickets in just 15 matches last IPL season.
Rashid Khan's release was another surprise as the SRH bowler had yet another outstanding season, picking up 18 wickets in just 14 matches last season.
