6 Bollywood actors who tap into their artistic side through painting
Image: Instagram/@aslisona
Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture of himself completing a painting with a palette in his hand and captioned the post ‘Wo ladki hai kahan?’
Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi
Tara Sutaria shared a picture of her charcoal painting, which she completed by using ‘old charcoal from a barbecue dinner’.
Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria
Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture of her ‘expressionist triptych works’. She also did a series of paintings based on ‘nature and the natural world’.
Image: Instagram/@aslisona
Janhvi Kapoor indulged in some ‘self-isolation productivity’ during the lockdown and painted some artistic abstract designs.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Sunny Leone completed her ‘lockdown piece of art’ in 40 days and called it ‘broken glass’ and used shades of blue and white in her painting.
Image: Instagram/@sunnyleone
Mouni Roy recently got back to her childhood hobby of painting and shared a few of her works of art online.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy