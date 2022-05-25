6 types of easy-to-make Detox Drinks that will flush out toxins & boost metabolism
All you need is cucumber, lemon and mint to prepare a refreshing cucumber-mint detox drink that will rid your body of toxins and speed up the digestion process.
Preparing pomegranate juice with a hint of fresh aloe vera will be sure to benefit your body, while also boosting your immunity system.
Drinking tea with a dash of honey, lemon and ginger can work wonders for your body as it helps with indigestion and detoxification, boosts immunity and is also great for the skin.
A healthy mixture of spinach, almonds, chia seeds, pineapple and banana makes for the ultimate detox drink to help boost metabolism and flush out the body's toxins.
Cranberry juice is rich in vitamin C, manganese and antioxidants and makes for a delicious detox drink.
Watermelon and mint detox water is not only refreshing but will also help in digestion and hydration.
