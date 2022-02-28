7 new shows and movies coming out on Netflix, Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video in March 2022
Created by Chris Van Dusen, the second season of 'Brigetson' will stream on Netflix from March 25 onwards.
Starriing Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, the upcoming sci-fi flick 'The Adam Project' is scheduled to release on Netflix on March 11.
The sixth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titled 'Moon Knight' is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 30 onwards.
The animated movie 'Turning Red' will be released on Disney+ on March 11.
Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna starrer thriller web show 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on 4 March 2022.
Starring Robbie Amell and Allegra Edwards, 'Upload' season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 11, 2022.
'Deep Water' is an upcoming psychological thriller film featuring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in pivotal roles. The movie will stream on Hulu from March 18 onwards.
